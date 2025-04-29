Mouni Roy recalls terrifying night when a stranger tried to break into her hotel room: ‘I started screaming’

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy, who is currently promoting her film The Bhootnii, recently recalled a terrifying incident during an interview with Bollywood Bubble. She shared that a stranger once tried to break into her room in the middle of the night, leaving her screaming in fear. (Also Read: The Bhootnii: Sanjay Dutt channels ‘desi Blade’ as he fights ‘bhootni’ Mouni Roy in horror-comedy) Mouni Roy recalled a scary fan encounter.(Photo: Instagram)

Mouni Roy recalls stranger trying to break into her room

Recalling the unsettling incident, Mouni said, "I was in a small town — I can’t remember exactly which one, and I don’t want to name it incorrectly. Someone actually stole a key and tried to open my room. Thankfully, I wasn’t alone; I was with my manager. I immediately started screaming when we realised what was happening."

She went on to question the hotel staff’s casual approach to the serious security breach and added, "Then we tried calling the receptionist. They casually said it must have been housekeeping. I questioned them — who in housekeeping comes to open a door without knocking, without ringing the bell, and that too at 12:30 in the night?”

Mouni Roy began her acting career with the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, she gained fame later for her portrayal of Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Shivanya in Naagin. She went on to entertain audiences in films like Gold and Brahmāstra, earning critical praise for her performances.

Mouni Roy’s upcoming film

Mouni will next be seen in the horror film The Bhootnii, which also stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. She plays a ghost named Mohabbat. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film also features Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Navneet Malik in key roles. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on 1 May. The film will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.