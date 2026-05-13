‘Through ruin and rapture…’: Mouni Roy shares first post since split rumours with husband Suraj Nambiar

Amid rumours of her split with husband Suraj Nambiar, actor Mouni Roy has shared her first Instagram post. The Brahmastra star penned an emotional note for her close friend and producer Roopali Kadyan, calling her a “sister through ruin and rapture.”

Mouni Roy shares post for friend

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy

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Mouni shared various photos with Roopali, showing the two best friends spending quality time on trips around the world, reflecting how they have stood by each other through thick and thin over the years. Sharing a heartwarming note on Roopali's birthday, Mouni wrote, "My sister come ruin or rapture. Happy birthday my erry’thing. Love your sarcasm, Witt, beauty inside out and all that makes you; YOU! I LOVE YOU! No adjectives can ever describe how much i love you and you already know that. You are a witch though 🤩"

What happened between Mouni and Suraj Nambiar?

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, fans noticed how Mouni and her husband of four years, Suraj Nambiar, had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This led to speculation about trouble in the couple's marriage. This was followed by reports of Mouni's close friend and actor Disha Patani also unfollowing Suraj on Instagram. Amid the rising speculation and media reports, Suraj deactivated his Instagram account, and his profile was no longer visible on the platform. Mouni and Suraj Nambiar love story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, fans noticed how Mouni and her husband of four years, Suraj Nambiar, had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This led to speculation about trouble in the couple's marriage. This was followed by reports of Mouni's close friend and actor Disha Patani also unfollowing Suraj on Instagram. Amid the rising speculation and media reports, Suraj deactivated his Instagram account, and his profile was no longer visible on the platform. Mouni and Suraj Nambiar love story {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The couple started dating in 2018, and after being together for a few years, they tied the knot in 2022. Mouni had also shared photos from her wedding on social media and wrote, "I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni." For the unversed, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman. According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied Financial and Managerial Accounting at the London School of Economics and Political Science before joining his father's business in Dubai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple started dating in 2018, and after being together for a few years, they tied the knot in 2022. Mouni had also shared photos from her wedding on social media and wrote, "I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni." For the unversed, Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman. According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied Financial and Managerial Accounting at the London School of Economics and Political Science before joining his father's business in Dubai. {{/usCountry}}

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On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the 2025 film The Bhootnii, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari. She will next be seen in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and is directed by David Dhawan.

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