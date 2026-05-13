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‘Through ruin and rapture…’: Mouni Roy shares first post since split rumours with husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy's first Instagram post amid split rumors with husband Suraj Nambiar features an emotional tribute to her friend. 

May 13, 2026 12:45 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Amid rumours of her split with husband Suraj Nambiar, actor Mouni Roy has shared her first Instagram post. The Brahmastra star penned an emotional note for her close friend and producer Roopali Kadyan, calling her a “sister through ruin and rapture.”

Mouni Roy shares post for friend

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy

Mouni shared various photos with Roopali, showing the two best friends spending quality time on trips around the world, reflecting how they have stood by each other through thick and thin over the years. Sharing a heartwarming note on Roopali's birthday, Mouni wrote, "My sister come ruin or rapture. Happy birthday my erry’thing. Love your sarcasm, Witt, beauty inside out and all that makes you; YOU! I LOVE YOU! No adjectives can ever describe how much i love you and you already know that. You are a witch though 🤩"

What happened between Mouni and Suraj Nambiar?

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the 2025 film The Bhootnii, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari. She will next be seen in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and is directed by David Dhawan.

 
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