Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar unfollow each other on Instagram, spark separation rumours

Mouni and Suraj have been in the public eye since their wedding in January 2022. The couple often shared pictures together on social media, openly expressing their love for each other. However, their recent Instagram activity has sparked concern among fans, leaving many wondering what may have happened between the two. Despite reportedly unfollowing each other, Mouni still has her wedding pictures and several posts featuring Suraj on her profile. Similarly, Suraj also continues to have pictures with Mouni on his Instagram account.

Four years after their wedding, rumours of trouble in actor Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar ’s marriage have surfaced online. The speculation began after fans noticed that the couple had seemed to unfollow each other on Instagram, sparking concerns about a possible separation.

Curious fans soon flooded Suraj’s comment section with questions about their relationship status. One social media user wrote, “Why did you delete your wedding pictures? Divorce soon?” Another commented, “They looked so in love, what happened?” Mouni and Suraj are yet to react to the rumours surrounding their marriage.

Suraj is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai and belongs to a Jain family from Bengaluru. Mouni, on the other hand, is an actor and entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot in Goa in January 2022. Their wedding took place at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim and included both Malayali and Bengali traditions. The ceremony began with Malayali rituals and was followed by a Bengali wedding later in the day.

Sharing pictures from the wedding at the time, Mouni had written, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, we’re married! Need your love and blessings. Love, Suraj and Mouni.” Suraj had also shared the same pictures and captioned them, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”