‘Don't troll. Just shut up’: Pavitra Punia defends Mouni Roy against online criticism and plastic surgery allegations

MTV Splitsvilla 3 alum Pavitra Puni a has called out internet trolls for their double standards when it comes to shaming celebrities over plastic surgery. The conversation gained momentum after Mouni Roy faced backlash online, with social media users speculating about cosmetic procedures following the circulation of her photos from the The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere.

Beyond calling out online trolls, Punia also criticised sections of the media for fuelling the narrative – pointing out how photos and speculative comments are circulated with cleverly ambiguous captions designed to drive engagement and amplify the noise.

The text overlay read, “To all the trolls, please cease trolling and bothering the actors. That kitchen isn't yours, and that dish isn't yours either. Bakwas karne se hamara kuch nahe hota, lekin tumhein lagta hai alag se salary milti hai. (You won't get anything by talking nonsense even if you feel like you're receiving a salary)”

On April 30, Pavitra shared a video on social media featuring an image from Mouni Roy ’s premiere appearance, accompanied by a pointed text overlay. In the video, she defended Roy against relentless online trolling, calling out the fixation on plastic surgery and criticising how media narratives often amplify such chatter, fuelling unnecessary scrutiny.

She said, “Okay, so I don't know what the problem with you guys is, but I think you all love trolling, and somewhere I think the media is also enjoying these things by putting the photos and then putting the caption in a very double-minded way, in a very funny way…And giving like a guess to the audience so that your engagement is going on.”

Cutting through the noise Urging the internet to stop this behaviour, she continued, “Firstly to those who love to troll… saying ‘that they have gotten a surgery done, 500 surgeries they have done, one lakh surgeries they have undergone…' Those one lakh were not taken from you, and we don't come to you for suggestions.”

Punia further added, “At least some people in the industry still say that yes, we are doing that, and if you want to do that, if your family wants to do that, please go ahead, spend the money and do it. Don't troll. Just shut up.”

Before being defended by Pavitra Punia’s video – where she criticised the negativity and urged people to be more respectful – Mouni Roy had previously also faced allegations of undergoing lip surgery.