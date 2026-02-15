Sunny Leone extends support to Mouni Roy over harassment during a public performance: I am glad she spoke up
After Mouni Roy called out getting harassed at a public performance recently, Sunny Leone has come out in her support while recalling her own experiences
Recently, actor Mouni Roy had opened up about facing harassment as she was performing on stage at a public event. Now, she has found support in actor Sunny Leone, who performed in Hyderabad on New Year’s eve and also does many public performances.
Sharing that while she hasn’t gone through something like it, Sunny Leone insists that she can resonate with what Mouni Roy feels. “Maybe those people were a lot closer to her and I am glad she spoke up. I am proud of her for taking that stand that it’s not okay as it’s not. I think in the US, it was happening with a lot of artistes on stage and they got extremely angry with that behaviour. I am happy Mouni did this,” she says.
Check out the entire chat with Sunny Leone here:
Ask her about her personal experience and Sunny shares, “I haven’t gone through something like what she has and if anything is happening in my surroundings during my performance, I don’t even notice that. I am usually in my own world when I am performing. It’s just seven to eight minutes of my life, so I just go on stage, perform and then I am out. I am not paying attention to what’s happening.”
The actor, who will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy opposite actor Rahul Bhat, adds, “It’s pure madness usually what’s happening around during such performances. I performed at a New Year event and there were 12000 people around, so I wasn’t noticing what was happening there and if someone was saying anything. I was just focused on doing my job. But having said that, the audience should respect the artiste.” Sunny was supposed to perform in Mathura on the New Year's eve but her performance was cancelled after protests were held claiming it would go against the city's image.