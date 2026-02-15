Sunny Leone extends support to Mouni Roy over harassment during a public performance: I am glad she spoke up

Recently, actor Mouni Roy had opened up about facing harassment as she was performing on stage at a public event. Now, she has found support in actor Sunny Leone, who performed in Hyderabad on New Year’s eve and also does many public performances. Sunny Leone and Mouni Roy (Photos: Instagram)

Sharing that while she hasn’t gone through something like it, Sunny Leone insists that she can resonate with what Mouni Roy feels. “Maybe those people were a lot closer to her and I am glad she spoke up. I am proud of her for taking that stand that it’s not okay as it’s not. I think in the US, it was happening with a lot of artistes on stage and they got extremely angry with that behaviour. I am happy Mouni did this,” she says.