Mouni Roy shares shocking incident from event where men passed lewd remarks, put hands on her waist: ‘Humiliated’

Mouni penned a long note to detail what happened at the event. She began, “Had an event at Karnal last and I am disgusted at the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked on the stage uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn't like it when I said, ‘Sir pls remove your hand.’ On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right infront making lewd remarks showing lewd hand gestures, name calling I realised that and first politely gestured to them don't do it to which they started throwing roses at me.”

Actor Mouni Roy is opening up about the harassment that she faced at a recent event where she was set to perform. The actor took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to detail that she felt ‘humiliated and traumatised’ after the event because of the behaviour of two men who were old enough to pass as grandparents.

‘Want the authorities to take action’ She went on to add, “When mid performance I walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn't stop even after that and no family or organisers moved them from up front. If someone like me has to go through this I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be. I am humiliated, traumatised and want the authorities to take action for this intolerable behaviour. We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters, sisters or any family members. Shame on you!”

Mouni also added that some uncles were filming her from below, at a low angle. “We go to these events to be part of someone’s celebration. We are their guests, and yet this is how we are treated,” she added.

Mouni Roy began her acting career with the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, she gained fame later for her portrayal of Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Shivanya in Naagin. She was last seen in the horror film The Bhootnii.