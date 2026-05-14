Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar confirm split after 4 years of marriage; slam ‘sensationalised’ rumours

After days of rumours about their split, actor Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar confirm that they’re headed for divorce after four years of marriage. On Thursday, the duo released a joint note on Instagram confirming the news and slamming ‘sensationalised’ rumours about their marriage.

Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar confirm divorce

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumours of divorce.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mouni and Suraj turned off the comments after they released a note in a joint post on Instagram. “Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times. Humble request to all the media houses to please stop. Love, Suraj & Mouni.” they wrote on the caption.

In their note, they confirm that they are getting divorced, writing, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} They also slammed attempts to sensationalise their marriage, writing, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also slammed attempts to sensationalise their marriage, writing, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} They ended the note with, “At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They ended the note with, “At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mouni and Dubai-based businessman Suraj reportedly met for the first time in Dubai in 2018. They married in Goa on January 27, 2022, in traditional Malayali and Bengali wedding ceremonies to celebrate their cultures. This month, fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj unfollowed each other and that she wasn’t posting pictures with him. The actor requested privacy and asked the media to stop spreading ‘false narratives’.

Earlier on Thursday, numerous reports claimed that Mouni was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring amid rumours of her split from Suraj. However, in the evening, they released a note confirming their divorce. Mouni was last seen in The Bhootnii and will soon star in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and The Wives.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON