Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January?
bollywood

Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January?

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who apparently have been dating since 2019, might tie the knot in Dubai or Italy.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Apparently, Mouni Roy’s mother met Suraj Nambiar’s parents at her good friend Mandira Bedi’s house in Mumbai earlier this year.(PHOTO BY RAAJESSH KASHYAP/ HT

Mouni Roy has always kept her private life under wraps. But speculations around her relationships always keep her in the news.

Fresh reports are that Mouni will tie the knot with her Dubai-based banker and businessman beau Suraj Nambiar in January. According to a report in India Today, Mouni’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar confirmed to a local newspaper about the Naagin actor’s wedding.

We reached out to Mouni but she was unavailable for comment.

The 36-year-old’s nuptials will reportedly take place Dubai or Italy as the couple wants to keep the celebration private. Later, they plan to host a function in Roy’s hometown Cooch Behar, West Bengal for friends and family. Apparently, Mounihas been dating Suraj, since 2019 and got closer to him during her extended stay in Dubai in 2020.

Mouni posted this insta story after her birthday.
RELATED STORIES

The couple is rarely ever spotted together, usually in photos shared by their friends but after her birthday on 28 Sept, she posted a story of Suraj that had a pup and wrote, “Both mine. I love you.” She also posted photos with the pup calling it, “My baby boy Theo.. the best surprise amongst soooo many…So so happy!!!!!”

In August, 2020, a video of Mouni playing basketball in Dubai, with seemingly Suraj cheering her in the background gave a hint of their relationship. In March, her social media PDA with Suraj set the rumour mills churning. After she shared a series of dance videos on Instagram, for her new music video, Patli Kamariya, Suraj reacted with a ‘rawrs’ while she called him ‘babubabu’. He also gave a shout out to Mouni in an Instagram story, cheering for her, he wrote, “Somebody ring the fire alarm.” The exchange sent fans into speculation mode and it was reported that the two got engaged. Apparently, Mouni’s mother met Suraj’s parents at Roy’s good friend Mandira Bedi’s house in Mumbai.

Suraj Nambiar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jamie Lever applies vermilion to mimic Sonam, fans call her accent ‘on point’

5

Sardar Udham trailer launch: Vicky Kaushal greets audience with folded hands

Mumbai Police calls out misogynist Bollywood, Kabir Singh gets double mention

Harsh Varrdhan says being ‘Anil Kapoor’s son' altered perception of Mirzya
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP