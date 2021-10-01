Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January?

Mouni Roy has always kept her private life under wraps. But speculations around her relationships always keep her in the news.

Fresh reports are that Mouni will tie the knot with her Dubai-based banker and businessman beau Suraj Nambiar in January. According to a report in India Today, Mouni’s cousin Vidyut Roysarkar confirmed to a local newspaper about the Naagin actor’s wedding.

We reached out to Mouni but she was unavailable for comment.

The 36-year-old’s nuptials will reportedly take place Dubai or Italy as the couple wants to keep the celebration private. Later, they plan to host a function in Roy’s hometown Cooch Behar, West Bengal for friends and family. Apparently, Mounihas been dating Suraj, since 2019 and got closer to him during her extended stay in Dubai in 2020.

Mouni posted this insta story after her birthday.

The couple is rarely ever spotted together, usually in photos shared by their friends but after her birthday on 28 Sept, she posted a story of Suraj that had a pup and wrote, “Both mine. I love you.” She also posted photos with the pup calling it, “My baby boy Theo.. the best surprise amongst soooo many…So so happy!!!!!”

In August, 2020, a video of Mouni playing basketball in Dubai, with seemingly Suraj cheering her in the background gave a hint of their relationship. In March, her social media PDA with Suraj set the rumour mills churning. After she shared a series of dance videos on Instagram, for her new music video, Patli Kamariya, Suraj reacted with a ‘rawrs’ while she called him ‘babubabu’. He also gave a shout out to Mouni in an Instagram story, cheering for her, he wrote, “Somebody ring the fire alarm.” The exchange sent fans into speculation mode and it was reported that the two got engaged. Apparently, Mouni’s mother met Suraj’s parents at Roy’s good friend Mandira Bedi’s house in Mumbai.

Suraj Nambiar