Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box office day 1 collection: Rani Mukerji's film opens at 1.27 crore

Rani Mukerji's emotional drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway released in theatres on Friday amid positive reviews. The film opened at ₹1.27 crore and is expected to gain from positive word of mouth during the weekend. It is inspired from a true story of a mom, who fought against a country, to get back her children. Also read: Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway review: Rani Mukerji’s heartbreaking legal drama suffers a flawed execution

Rani Mukerji plays a strong mother in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Sharing the opening day collections, film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted on Saturday, “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway takes an expected start, brings on ₹1.27 cr on Friday. Should comfortably cross ₹ 2 cr today owing to good reports.”

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, the film stars Rani as Mrs Chatterjee, whose one-year-old and three-year-old kids are taken away by the Norway authorities over grounds of neglect. The film revolves around how she takes on the Norway government single-handedly to get back her kids. The Hindustan Times review of the film called it a ‘heartbreaking legal drama that suffers a flawed execution’. Many from the film industry have hailed Rani for her convincing performance of a mom.

On the day of the film's release, the Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund said in an op-ed that the film incorrectly depicts the country's (Norway's) belief in family life. The Norwegian envoy said that the film has "factual inaccuracies" and the story is a "fictional representation of the case."

Soon after, Sagarika Chakraborty refuted his claims in a video shared by Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway producer Nikkhil Advani. She said in the video, “He spoke about my case without having any decency to ask me. He should take this as an opportunity to sensitize Norwegian caseworkers about cultural prejudice. Even 10 years after I have single-handedly brought up my children so well in full view of the world.” She further added, “The Norwegian Government continues to spread lies against me. Till today, they have not apologised for the racism of their caseworkers. They destroyed my life, and my reputation and traumatized my children.”

