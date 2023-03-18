Sagarika Chakraborty, on whom Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based, condemns Norwegian ambassador's claims

As soon as Rani Mukerji's film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway released in theatres on Friday, Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, claimed that the film has "factual inaccuracies" and the story is a “fictional representation” of the case. Soon after film producer Nikkhil Advani shared a video message from Sagarika Chakraborty, on whom the film is based. Rani's character is inspired from Sagarika who stood up against government of Norway to get back her kids after they were put in foster care. Also read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box office day 1 collection: Rani Mukerji's film opens at ₹1.27 crore

Sagarika Chakraborty had met Rani Mukerji ahead of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

In the video shared on Friday, Sagarika said, "Hi. I condemn the false statement by the Norwegian ambassador in the papers today...he spoke about my case without having any decency to ask me. He should take this as an opportunity to sensitize Norwegian caseworkers about cultural prejudice. Even 10 years after I have single-handedly brought up my children so well in full view of the world. When the whole world can see the beautiful bond between my children and me."

She added, "The Norwegian Government continues to spread lies against me. Till today, they have not apologised for the racism of their caseworkers. They destroyed my life, and my reputation and traumatized my children. They supported my husband when he was cruel to me and they call themselves a feminist country. In Oslo and other parts of Norway, and (even) other parts of the world, people are very eager to watch the film and all the tickets are sold out. People coming from Norway and other countries, they want to meet me. And, last not least, the Indian Government ne mujhe bahut help kia and future me bahut saare families hain, unko bhi karega (Indian government helped me a lot and will help other families as well). Jai Hind."

Nikkhil Advani also said that they hosted the Norwegian ambassador to India at a special screening during which the latter "admonish(ed) two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway)."

Sagarika had earlier met Rani Mukerji at an event and the actor broke down on seeing her. Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway received positive reviews and opened at ₹1.27 crore in theatres on Friday.

