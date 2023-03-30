Mrs Undercover trailer: Housewife-spy Radhika Apte has to choose between the mission and her son's unit tests. Watch

In Mrs Undercover, Radhika Apte takes on the role of an ordinary housewife with an extraordinary past. She is recruited by her former employers, the Special Force, to help capture the elusive serial killer, Common Man, who has been murdering women who are strong and independent. The actor plays a housewife who reactivates her special spy skills once she realises the gravity of the situation at hand. (Also read: Mrs Undercover teaser: Radhika Apte is a clumsy housewife who moonlights as a spy in this hilarious film)

Radhika Apte plays a housewife who has hidden her past as a spy.

Radhika shared the trailer on her Instagram page with the caption, "Brace yourself for the year’s most unusual story of an uncommon housewife! But she is #NotJustAHousewife #MrsUndercover premieres 14 April on #ZEE5." The trailer shows Rajesh Sharma as a member of the Special Force who tries to convince Radhika to return. She throws many funny excuses at him, her son has a unit test at school or her mother-in-law is at home. But eventually, he wears her down.

She then brushes off her rusty spy skills as she tracks down Common Man. The latter part of the trailer shows Radhika in action mode as she leaves her housewife avatar behind. The film's tone is a bit confusing as it tries to use humour to show Radhika being wooed back into spy life. But then the film moves into dramatic territory as she fights with the serial killer and tries to find her own self as a woman.

Actor Sayani Gupta commented on the trailer, "Hahahaha.. super!" One fan shared, "Bollywood main kisi ko acting aati hai to hoo radhika ji haii... (If anyone in Bollywood knows acting, it's Radhika)." While another referenced Prime Video spy series The Family Man and said, "Family woman name dena chahiye tha......(The movie should have been titled Family Woman)"

Written and directed by Anushree Mehta, Mrs Undercover also features Sumeet Vyas in the role of the serial killer, Common Man. The rest of the cast includes Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Roshni Bhattacharya, Indrashish Roy, Angana Roy, Laboni Sarkar and Biswajeet Chakraborty, with a special appearance by Amrita Chattopadhyay. The film will be released on Zee5 on April 14, 2023.

Radhika was last seen in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling directed by Vasan Bala. She nearly stole the show in the ensemble cast as ACP Vijayashanti Naidu who investigates a string of murders at a robotics company.

