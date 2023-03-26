Mrs Undercover teaser: Radhika Apte is a clumsy housewife who moonlights as a spy in this hilarious film

After an entertaining performance in Monica O My Darling, Radhika Apte is now back with a spy comedy, Mrs Undercover. The teaser of the film was unveiled on Sunday. It introduces Radhika as ‘just a housewife’, as specified by her husband, but she has a hidden personality of an undercover spy. Radhika captioned the teaser on Instagram, “Home maker or a bone breaker #NotJustAHousewife #MrsUndercover on #ZEE5, coming soon.” Also read: Radhika Apte: 'I wanted to do a lot of different kinds of work in Hindi films but I didn't get it' Radhika Apte in stills from Mrs Undercover teaser.

The teaser shows Radhika as a sari-clad housewife who seems to be struggling with the household chores, looking absolutely clueless about how things work. She drops things with her butter fingers as she goes about her chores and even makes a mess by operating a mixer with the jar lid missing. When her husband (Saheb Chatterjee) is asked about what does she do, he replies, “arre wo kujh nahi karti (she doesn't do anything), she is just a housewife.” Soon after, we see Radhika making a stunning appearance in a black bodysuit and beating up goons in the dark.

Fans loved Radhika's new avatar and praised her in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Radhika ji you Look's all time dam good but this time look's more attractive.” Another wrote, “This is gonna be fun I have a feeling.” One more commented, “Lookin forward to dis boss lady’s performance.” A comment also read: “Gajaabbbb, didi hamari gajab hi empowered chal rahi hai (awesome, this sister is very empowered).”

Directed by Anushree Mehta, the film is written by her along with Abir Sengupta of Indoo Ki Jawani fame. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

The first poster of the film was unveiled on March 8 to commemorate International Women’s Day. She had captioned it, “A housewife, a fearless agent and a hero? Well, she can be all! This #WomensDay, celebrating the undercover superheroes of our lives!” The film was shot during the second wave of the covid pandemic and is now set to release on ZEE5 on April 28.

