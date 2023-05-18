Mrunal Thakur feels like 'Desi Girl' in beaded saree at Cannes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends love. See pics

On Wednesday, Mrunal Thakur posed in black for her first photoshoot at Cannes. A day later, she made her first red carpet appearance in a beaded saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The actor posted the photographs from her red carpet debut on Instagram and shared that her look made her feel like a 'Desi Girl'. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent love to Mrunal as she attended Cannes. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur makes Cannes debut in sheer black lace pantsuit, fans say 'Next national crush'. See pics)

Mrunal Thakur is attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal also chose an Indian outfit for her red carpet debut. Sharing pictures of the beaded saree, she wrote, "Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am." The actor donned a custom-made beaded embroidered saree custom made by Falguni and Shane Peacock as she stopped by the Indian Pavilion. She also wore Jimmy Choo shoes, while her earrings were from Outhouse jewellery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samantha wrote "Love" on Mrunal's post. The actor's fans also loved her second look at Cannes. One fan wrote in the comments section, "Someone is glowing bright in summer." Another said, "She came and conquered. This girl is on fire." Yet another added, "Waoo you are looking absolutely magically beautiful M."

Mrunal, who was last seen in Gumraah, also shared pictures of her black Dhruv Kapoor outfit on Instagram on Wednesday. In it, she posed on a large terrace by the sea. She wore a large sequined jacket over a black corset with black lace pants and black heels. She also shared a video which she captioned, "I was always punished in school for day-dreaming….. Well I am living that dream all day now. Chronicling my #ViveLeVoyage journey with Grey Goose at Cannes 2023 — the ultimate stage where film meets fashion."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, Mrunal told the news agency ANI about her first Cannes appearance, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She will be at the 76th Cannes Film Festival until May 19. Many Indian celebrities are part of this year's edition. Vijay Varma, Guneet Monga, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar have also been spotted on the red carpet at various events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON