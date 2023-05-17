Mrunal Thakur makes Cannes debut in sheer black lace pantsuit, fans say 'Next national crush'. See pics

Mrunal Thakur made her Cannes debut in a black lace pantsuit and sequined jacket. The actor posted pictures from her terrace photoshoot as she attended her first festival at Cannes. Commenting on her photographs, fans called her the next national crush and also said she looked quite different from her character in the Telugu film Sita Ramam (2022). (Also read: Mrunal Thakur wears black outfit as she flies out to Mumbai ahead of her Cannes red carpet debut, poses with paparazzi) Mrunal Thakur shared pictures from her Cannes photoshoot on Instagram.

On Instagram, she posted pictures of her Cannes debut outfit and wrote, "I didn’t come this far to only come this far. #YesICannes Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned." Mrunal posted around 10 photographs, a few in black and white, as she posed on the large terrace by the sea. Wearing a loose sequined jacket over a black corset and black lace pants, the actor finished off the outfit with black heels.

Before posting the photos, Mrunal had teased on her Instagram Stories and posed in the same location. She captioned it, "The calm before the storm. Anyhoo. Gotta get dressed now." One fan called her, "Next national crush," while another commented, "Sita ye tune kya kiya." Many others also said that there was quite a change in their 'Sita'.

Before she left for Cannes, Mrunal told the news agency ANI, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

The actor is expected to be in Cannes until the end of the week. Several Indian actors are attending this year's edition. Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chillar already made their Cannes debuts yesterday. Anushka Sharma is also expected to walk the red carpet at the French Riviera this year.

Aishwarya Rai, who also departed for the festival on Tuesday, will be attending this year's festival. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 16 to May 27, 2023.

Mrunal was last seen in Gumraah paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Her next is a Telugu film with actor Nani tentatively titled Nani 30.

