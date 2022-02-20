Mrunal Thakur: I danced when Jersey’s new release date was announced, but am nervous too

Actor Mrunal Thakur is more apprehensive than relieved now that her film Jersey, opposite actor Shahid Kapoor, has finally been given a release date. The film, which got pushed due to a theatre shutdown, will now release in April. “I was happy, of course, when the makers decided it. I was literally dancing. But I am more nervous because the release is coming closer. What I am relaxed about is that it is coming to theatres. The conditions are better now,” she shares.

The 29-year-old adds that she was sure that her film would be released in theatres. “Film ko release hona hi tha, we were just getting ready for that day,” the actor shares.

Things are also back on track for the film industry: shoots have resumed, new films are being announced, apart from release dates. But the uncertainty of it all in the pandemic and delays back then must have been unnerving. Thakur agrees and says, “I made sure that even in the most difficult of circumstances, I could find a way to be happy. Last year, Toofan came out on OTT and I was really happy about the fact that at least my work had reached out to the audience. Right now, I am excited about going to the theatre to watch a film.” She continues, “Whatever happens, happens for good. We have to take it one day at a time.”

Currently, keeping her busy is her yet-untitled debut Telugu film. The actor says she felt glad that she could finally travel after a long time. “We will finish the last schedule soon. I was in Russia for the rest of it (schedule). It was very beautiful. After Doha (her November, 2021 tour), it had been a while since I took an international trip. This was my first outing since recovering from Covid-19,” concludes Thakur.