Mrunal Thakur on why she shared her crying photo: 'That post was just to normalise feeling vulnerable'

Actor Mrunal Thakur, for the first time, has opened up on her recent Instagram Stories in which she shared her teary-eyed photo and spoke about taking one day at a time. In a new interview, Mrunal said that after sharing that post she felt 'so relaxed' and added that a person shouldn't be 'afraid of being vulnerable'. She also said that there is a ‘thin line between feeling low and seeking help’. (Also Read | Mrunal Thakur cries in photo, says she was ‘extremely low’)

Earlier this month, Mrunal on her Instagram Stories shared a photo of herself in which she was crying. She wrote, “Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud – because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt.” Mrunal also added, “Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable."

In an interview with news agency PTI, Mrunal said, "Sometimes you want to hear good things, you want that push from someone and after putting that post out, I felt so relaxed. Most people have stopped being vulnerable. There are days when we feel low, sad, we feel under confident but that does not mean that a big word (depression) is to be used. There is a thin line between feeling low and seeking help. I am just saying don't be afraid of being vulnerable, just own it."

She also added, "In today's world, especially with social media, everything looks nice, pretty and aspirational, but trust me there is a lot of hard work that goes behind that. There are a lot of problems that the actor or the personality faces. So, that post was just to normalise feeling vulnerable. Today, I feel like I have heard my inner voice in a world, where there are so many voices around me. I choose to listen to my inner voice. So I am really happy."

Mrunal will next be seen in crime-thriller Gumrah, directed by debutante director Vardhan Ketkar. In the film, a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam, Mrunal will be seen as a cop. Gumraah also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in dual roles.

Produced by T-Series Films and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, Gumraah is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7. Apart from that, Mrunal also has the drama Pooja Meri Jaan with Huma Qureshi, war drama Pippa, R Balki’s Lust Stories 2, and Telugu family drama Nani 30.

