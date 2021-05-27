Mugdha Godse: My mom was hospitalised due to Covid, I saw first hand what we read on social media

Actor Mugdha Godse recently had the scariest experience of her life when both her parents tested positive for Covid-19. Her mother’s condition became a bit serious and she even had to be hospitalised. Though she’s on the road to recovery now, Godse recalls how this entire phase was full of uncertainty.

“My dad became alright within a week except some weakness. However, my mum’s oxygen was continuously dropping and we had to admit her to a hospital. Thankfully, we were there on time and didn’t have to run around. She was there for 15 days; it was quite frightening and troublesome time,” the actor tells us, adding that she was “scared” and had been hearing from her friends how “their old parents went to the hospital and never returned”.

The fact that Godse’s mother also had diabetes added to her worrisome health condition. However, she soon started recovering and is now back home. That said, the actor admits the situation she saw at the hospital was nothing but scary.

“I was going through a lot. It had to take all decisions, and drive my parents to the hospital. The situation there was so sad. There were frantic people who didn’t know what to do amid the chaos, just like they show in films. Every five minutes, an ambulance was coming, they had put a bed in the parking lot where they can give oxygen to whoever is coming, some were getting a bed, some were not,” recounts the 34-year-old.

While one was reading and seeing visuals on social media on an everyday basis, according to Godse, experiencing it in person was a different ball game altogether. And she’s all praise for the doctors and frontline workers working tirelessly round the clock.

“I must thank them; they’re doing a wonderful job. The cases are reducing now. When I went to pick my mom, there was no rush at the casualty ward. I believe the second wave is going down, it should be that way. My parents had got the first dose of the vaccination, that’s why doctors said they didn’t have complications,” she concludes sounding relieved.