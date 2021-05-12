Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mukesh Khanna busts death hoax: 'I am perfectly alright, those who spread such rumours must be caught and beaten up'
bollywood

Mukesh Khanna busts death hoax: 'I am perfectly alright, those who spread such rumours must be caught and beaten up'

Mukesh Khanna is angry at rumour-mongers after false reports of his own death. He took to social media to assure fans that he is perfectly alright and healthy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 07:23 AM IST
Mukesh Khanna refuted death rumours.

Actor Mukesh Khanna shared a video on Instagram to slam false rumours of his death. He also hit out at those who spread such fake news and said that they should be caught and beaten up.

Rumours of Mukesh's death began doing the rounds on Tuesday. However, he soon assured fans about his well-being. He said in a video that he shared on Instagram, "I am here to inform you all that I am perfectly alright. I am very well. I am here to refute the rumours, I have been asked to refute them and that is what I want to do. I also wish to condemn those who spread such rumours. This is a problem with social media."

"So I must tell you all that I am completely fine and perfectly alright. I have your wishes, and when someone has wishes from you all, how can anything happen to that person? Thank you very much for the concern, because mujhe bahut sare calls aa rahe hain. Mujhe laga mujhe apne darshakon ko bata dena chahiye ki mai perfectly alright hoon (I have been getting a lot of calls. I thought I must inform my viewers that I am perfectly alright). Thank you very much," he concluded.

Mukesh captioned the video, "I am perfectly alright. These people who spread rumours are agents of the darkness. they should be caught and beaten up. I am healthy, by God's grace and your prayers and wishes. Take care."

Also read: Amitabh shares message on 'hope', urges people to stand together

Mukesh also told a leading daily that he was "fed up" of such rumours. "I am fed up, literally fed up. I don't know what to say or do to rumour-mongers who are out on such futile exercises which cause only fear, chaos and anxiety. Almost all my friends and relatives have called by now and one fan said he was relieved as he just had a terrible thing in his life when his mother passed away 20 days ago. I feel WhatsApp will close down if such news does not emanate from it," he said.

Actor Mukesh Khanna shared a video on Instagram to slam false rumours of his death. He also hit out at those who spread such fake news and said that they should be caught and beaten up.

Rumours of Mukesh's death began doing the rounds on Tuesday. However, he soon assured fans about his well-being. He said in a video that he shared on Instagram, "I am here to inform you all that I am perfectly alright. I am very well. I am here to refute the rumours, I have been asked to refute them and that is what I want to do. I also wish to condemn those who spread such rumours. This is a problem with social media."

"So I must tell you all that I am completely fine and perfectly alright. I have your wishes, and when someone has wishes from you all, how can anything happen to that person? Thank you very much for the concern, because mujhe bahut sare calls aa rahe hain. Mujhe laga mujhe apne darshakon ko bata dena chahiye ki mai perfectly alright hoon (I have been getting a lot of calls. I thought I must inform my viewers that I am perfectly alright). Thank you very much," he concluded.

Mukesh captioned the video, "I am perfectly alright. These people who spread rumours are agents of the darkness. they should be caught and beaten up. I am healthy, by God's grace and your prayers and wishes. Take care."

Also read: Amitabh shares message on 'hope', urges people to stand together

Mukesh also told a leading daily that he was "fed up" of such rumours. "I am fed up, literally fed up. I don't know what to say or do to rumour-mongers who are out on such futile exercises which cause only fear, chaos and anxiety. Almost all my friends and relatives have called by now and one fan said he was relieved as he just had a terrible thing in his life when his mother passed away 20 days ago. I feel WhatsApp will close down if such news does not emanate from it," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukesh khanna instagram

Related Stories

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan shares message on 'hope', urges people to come together to fight Covid-19

PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:14 PM IST
hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio called unrecognisable in Killers of the Flower Moon first-look, fans disagree: 'He's the salt shaker'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 08:19 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP