Amitabh Bachchan shares message on 'hope', urges people to come together to fight Covid-19

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a powerful message on 'Hope' to encourage everyone to stand together for India and fight the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Big B never leaves a chance to motivate his fans and amplify the voices of different campaigns spreading awareness about the deadly disease.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the veteran star shared a motivational video reciting a poem on hope and explaining how with hope and unity the pandemic can be defeated.

"Hope is not a strategy. The author meant to express the notion that actions are more than words. Yes, there is certain unassembled reasoning but, as many pithy saints say, hope is not a start- is often overused and we miss the very point of hope. Yes, hope alone is not a strategy, but when hope guides our actions, great things are possible," he said.

Continuing with the video, Big B added, "Every day we all hear amazing human stories for people coming together to help each other. Every day we discover all evidence of the indomitable human spirit, the selfless actions of our frontline workers and covid warriors and every day the darkness turns to light because people chose to come together and stand together."

T 3901 - WE FIGHT .. come together .. WE WILL WIN !!️ ❤️ 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wmFjy29hws — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2021

The megastar further said that everyone must believe that great things happen when everyone comes together.

"Our history is a testament to the fact that every time we have come together as a people, we have achieved the impossible. Today the challenge before us is a lot but it will always fall short of our collective resolve to win it. So I am saying to you that hope is not the strategy but sometimes it is the only strategy."

Alongside the video, he wrote, "WE FIGHT .. come together .. WE WILL WIN !!"

The 77-year-old actor has been associated with different campaigns and has also been raising awareness about coronavirus for a long time.

Earlier in the day the 'Don' star recited a Hindi poem penned by his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan with a message to never give up during the battle. The poem encourages one to fight with all their strength and to never bow down or stop midway.

Senior Bachchan's message comes as motivation during the time when India is witnessing the second wave of COVID-19. The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra got infected within a span of a few weeks.

India's total count of COVID-19 cases stands at 2,29,92,517 and death toll has gone up to 2,49,992.

