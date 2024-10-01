Mukesh Khanna says Amitabh Bachchan once accused him of copying him: 'Your career is over'

Mukesh Khanna recently talked about how he was accused of copying Amitabh Bachchan in the early stages of his acting career. The veteran actor recalled a time when even Amitabh himself thought that he used to imitate him. In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Mukesh mentioned that he was informed that his career suffered because he tried to emulate Amitabh. (Also read: Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh persuaded him for 3 hours to play Shaktimaan) Mukesh Khanna recalled about being accused of copying Amitabh Bachchan.

Mukesh Khanna on his film career

Mukesh, while speaking about allegations of copying Amitabh in his movies stated that, “Media once called Mithun Chakraborty, ‘Gareebo ka Amitabh Bachchan.’ I don’t know how he reacted but if I was told that, I would’ve said, ‘Shut up.’ They would say, ‘You look like Amit ji, you copy him.’ A string of my films flopped which is why people said that. Here, only success speaks the loudest. When Mahabharat happened, no one gave me a label of Amitabh Bachchan, which happened a lot during my film career. People would say, ‘You weren’t successful because you look like him and now that Amitabh Bachchan himself said that you copy him, your career is over.'”

Mukesh Khanna on mimicking Amitabh Bachchan

While recalling knowing about Amitabh's thoughts about copying him, Mukesh said, “He (Amitabh Bachchan) did say that, but will I be a flop because of that? Amit ji kaun hain jo mere career ko rok sakte hai? (Amit ji can’t stop my career). A friend of mine had told me how he was watching a film with Amit ji. It was a drive-in theatre, and he was on the bonnet. When my ad came, he saw it and said, ‘Saala copy karta hai.’ Years late, some YouTubers took the quote and wrote, ‘Amit ji’s one line destroyed my career.’ Every actor is inspired by some other– Manoj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar were inspired by Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh is heavily inspired by Dilip saab too. Even the initial roles of Amitabh Bachchan were inspired and why not, because you take in from what you see. There is nothing in that But if you do mimicry in your films, then you will be destroyed. Which is what I didn’t do.”

Mukesh Khanna's acting career

Mukesh has cated in Hindi films such as Saugandh, Saudagar, Hera Pheri, Yalgaar and Plan. He also played crucial roles in television shows like Mahabharat and Shaktimaan.