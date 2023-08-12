Mukesh Tiwari: Regional films are quenching my thirst

Intro: Completing 25 years in the industry this year, Mukesh Tiwari is enjoying his OTT and Southern film stint Mukesh Tiwari

Last seen in Dahan, Garmi and Bawaal, actor Mukesh Tiwari is enjoying his stint on OTT as well as dabbling in Southern films. For now, he is shooting for Hindi projects along with several Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

“No comparisons with anyone, I am really happy to be offered very good roles in Southern films. My thirst as an actor is being quenched with regional films for now. Currently, I am doing a Telugu film where I am playing antagonist along with actors Gopichand and M Nassar. It is directed by A Harsha with whom I did a Kannada film Anjani Putra (2017) starring Puneeth Rajkumar,” says the actor.

Tiwari feels that if the audience is accepting Southern films, then the Hindi industry needs to think over this too.

“If you notice, villains have vanished from Hindi cinema. We are catering to metro audience, but we need to rethink about places where 80% of India lives. Regional makers are working on script and production big time, their stories are rooted, they have a hero and villain and weave stories around relationships, society and family. We (Hindi industry) have drifted from stories from our samaj (society) and parivaar (family). In a bid to show new realism and advanced society we are losing our social fabric.”

‘25 years of wait and work’

In November this year, the actor will complete 25 years in the industry. On November 27, 1998 his debut film China Gate released. “For a long time, I was waiting for good stories and let go of mediocre roles. I feel, to be a seasoned performer we need to wait for right opportunities. Utavlepan main kaam kharab hota hai.”

“Hindi audience have given me a lot of love. More than my negative roles, Valsooli Bhai (Golmaal) gave me unbelievable popularity and recognition. I am a zero PR person. I strongly believe like you produce wheat through wheat so work results in more work.” Tiwari’s upcoming projects are Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2003, film Ground Zero that was shot in Jammu and Kashmir and Hari Om Hari that was shot in Varanasi.

‘Serious about OTT’

His last three OTT releases did wonders for Tiwari. “Web shows Dahan and Garmi were widely watched in Hindi heartland, Bawaal is still trending. Films are in their place but on OTT you get better exposure as the reach is wider and one does not have to buy tickets! Kaam to karte hain sabhi but it’s important that it’s watched – else jungle mein mor nacha kisne dekha!”

