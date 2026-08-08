A 41-year-old Mumbai Police constable deployed outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence has reportedly passed away. The constable, identified as Ganesh Rayate, was on guard duty outside the actor's Galaxy Apartments when he reportedly passed away after suffering a suspected heart attack on Friday evening.

Police constable guarding Salman's home dies

Police constable Ganesh Rayate was assigned to guard Salman Khan's residence. (PTI)

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According to a report in The Free Press Journal, the constable was posted with LA-4 of the Mumbai Police. He complained of uneasiness at around 6 pm to other police personnel, following which they immediately rushed him to Bhabha Hospital for treatment. However, he was declared dead on arrival. According to police officials, Rayate is suspected to have suffered a heart attack while on duty. However, his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the medical report.

Salman Khan's heightened security and Baba Siddique's death

The incident comes amid heightened security for Salman Khan. In 2024, Salman's security was upgraded to Y-plus following the murder of his close friend and former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique. According to reports, Salman's Y-plus security includes personal security officers and a police escort vehicle travelling alongside his own vehicle. The increase in security came after Salman got repeated threats allegedly made by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which also claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder, in connection with the long-running Black Buck case dating back to the 1990s.

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, Salman spoke to the media about the heightened security. He said, “God, Allah — it is all in His hands. One lives exactly as long as is ordained; that is all there is to it. Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem.” Galaxy Apartments shooting in 2024 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Salman spoke to the media about the heightened security. He said, “God, Allah — it is all in His hands. One lives exactly as long as is ordained; that is all there is to it. Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem.” Galaxy Apartments shooting in 2024 {{/usCountry}}

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Before Baba Siddique's death in October 2024, two men on a motorcycle opened fire several times outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai in April of the same year. The incident led to an investigation, and the shooting was later linked to the network of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

About Salman's next film

Salman will next be seen in the patriotic war drama Maatrubhumi (formerly titled Battle of Galwan). The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Salman has also joined hands with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally for the first time for an action film. The film also stars Nayanthara, and it has been reported that Jackie Shroff has also joined the team.