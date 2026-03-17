Salim Khan discharged from Mumbai hospital a month after suffering brain haemorrhage, returns to Galaxy Apartments home

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who was admitted to a Mumbai hospital last month after suffering a brain haemorrhage, was discharged on Tuesday and taken home. As per the sources of news agency PTI, "has been treated successfully." Salim Khan is behind several blockbusters, including Sholay, Deewar, Don, and Zanjeer. (PTI)

Salim Khan discharged from Mumbai hospital after a month of treatment The 90-year-old was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17. "He has been treated successfully. He was discharged from the hospital a while ago," a source told PTI on Tuesday.

What happened to Salim Khan A day after his admission, doctors at the hospital said Salim suffered a brain haemorrhage that had been tackled, and he was put on ventilator support as a safeguard. The doctors had said they had performed a procedure to tackle the haemorrhage, but given Salim's age, his recovery will take time.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Salim Khan's son-actor, Salman Khan, arrived at the hospital. His other children, including son Arbaaz Khan, daughters Alvira and Arpita, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma, had visited him regularly in the hospital. Salma Khan and Helen were spotted at the hospital.

Who all visited Salim Khan His long-time partner, Javed Akhtar, had also visited him. Many other celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali, and Sanjay Dutt, also visited Salim in the hospital.

Recently, Salim's son, Arbaaz Khan, shared an update about his father's health when reporters spoke with him while he was leaving an Iftar party in Mumbai. "He is better now, he's improving now. Dad is better," Arbaaz had said when asked about his father's health. On a question about his discharge from the hospital, he had said, "Soon. Inshallah."

About Salim Khan, his career Hailing from an affluent family in Indore, Salim arrived in Mumbai in his 20s with dreams of stardom. He was good-looking and confident that he would make a mark in the industry as an actor, but that did not happen. After struggling for close to a decade and getting confined to small roles in films, he changed lanes.

He worked as an assistant to Abrar Alvi and soon met Javed Akhtar to form one of Hindi cinema's most formidable writing partnerships. They worked together on two dozen movies, with most of them achieving blockbuster status. Their films include Sholay, Deewar, Don, Trishul, Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta, Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat and Mr India.