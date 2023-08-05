Mumtaz shares glimpse of her lively birthday party with husband, kids, grandkids and some singing and dancing. Watch

Veteran actor Mumtaz recently celebrated her birthday in the company of family and friends. She recently took to Instagram to share several pictures and videos from her intimate birthday celebrations on July 31, which had all her near and dear ones singing ‘happy birthday’ for her during the cake-cutting ceremony. The actor is also seen singing along with all others, while looking pretty in a sequined beige dress and wearing a floral crown. Also read: Shatrughan Sinha shares glimpse of get-together with Mumtaz, Siddharth Kak of Surabhi fame. See pics

Mumtaz' birthday party

Mumtaz during her birthday celebrations.

Mumtaz's husband Mayur Madhvani, their children and grandchildren were also seen in the pictures and videos. After Mumtaz finally cut her cake, she fed the first piece to husband Mayur, who planted a kiss on her cheek. He is seen in a black shirt.

A video shows Mumtaz blowing the candles along with the kids, who too blew out the candles, while surrounding the cake. She is also seen singing ‘happy birthday to me’ as all others clap during the cake-cutting ceremony.

Their daughter Natasha Madhvani who has been married to actor Fardeen Khan and is seen in a grey and black dress and a headgear is also seen in the posts along with her kids. Natasha and Fardeen are rumoured to be heading for a divorce after 18 years of marriage. They have two kids, daughter Diani Isabella Khan and a son, Azarius Khan.

More about Mumtaz

Mumtaz lives abroad with her husband. She occasionally visits India and meets her old film industry colleagues and friends. Last month, she attended a party where she met Salim Khan, Jackie Shroff and others and posted pictures with them on her Instagram.

She recently also met Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha at their residence. The gathering also had Siddharth Kak of TV show Surabhi fame in attendance.

Mumtaz has been one of the most successful actors in the late 60s and 70s. Some of her most famous films are Do Raaste, Bandhan, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Sachaa Jhutha, Khilona, Tere Mere Sapne, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Apna Desh, Loafer, Jheel Ke Us Paar, Chor Machaye Shor, Aap Ki Kasam, Roti, Prem Kahani and Nagin.

