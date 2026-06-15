Munawar Faruqui urges people to stop trolling Pranit More for 370 biryani controversy: ‘Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai’

Over the last few days, the ₹370 biryani remark on comedian Pranit More's show has sparked a massive backlash on social media. 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra said that he went on a date with a woman where he paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani, and therefore deserved a “return” on his investment. He later apologised and deleted his social media accounts. Pranit also apologised for the hurt caused.

What Munawar said

Munawar Faruqui has spoken on the incessant trolling of comedian Pranit More.

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Now, Munawar Faruqui, who had earlier questioned the discussion that happened during the show, has urged trolls to stop commenting on the issue and move ahead. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Munawar addressed his fans directly in a video message and said, “Mujhe lagta hai ab hum sabko tham jana chahiye. Comedian ne bahut galat baat boli, crowd work mein bhi bahut galat baat hui. Us ladki ne bhi jo bola, main usse disagree karta hoon. Unhone jo bola, mujhe sunna pasand nahi hai, lekin ek level hota hai (I think all of us need to stop now. The comedian said something very wrong, and what happened during the crowd-work segment was also deeply problematic. I also disagree with what that woman said. I did not like hearing any of it, but there has to be a limit).”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "FIR ho gayi, job chali gayi, career khatam ho gaya, samaj mein izzat chali gayi, sab ho gaya. Unke saath unki baaton ke liye bahut bura hua hai, lekin ab tham jao. Content ke naam par jo unhe nichoda ja raha hai, bas karo bhai (An FIR has been filed, jobs have been lost, careers have been damaged, and their reputation in society has been ruined; all of that has already happened. They have faced serious consequences for what they said, but now it is time to stop. The way people are continuing to squeeze every bit of content out of this situation needs to end)." ‘Bas karo ab’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "FIR ho gayi, job chali gayi, career khatam ho gaya, samaj mein izzat chali gayi, sab ho gaya. Unke saath unki baaton ke liye bahut bura hua hai, lekin ab tham jao. Content ke naam par jo unhe nichoda ja raha hai, bas karo bhai (An FIR has been filed, jobs have been lost, careers have been damaged, and their reputation in society has been ruined; all of that has already happened. They have faced serious consequences for what they said, but now it is time to stop. The way people are continuing to squeeze every bit of content out of this situation needs to end)." ‘Bas karo ab’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Concluding, he added, “Un logon ne jo baat boli, uska zakhm unhe mil gaya. Jab kisi ki laash niklegi na, tab tumhe samajh aayega. Bas karo ab. Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai. Legally unpar jo hona hoga, ho jayega, par tum ab chup ho jao (They have already suffered enough for what they have said. By the time someone loses their life, people will finally realise they went too far. Enough now. Everything has a limit. Whatever legal consequences they are supposed to face will happen, but the public outrage and relentless piling on should stop)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Concluding, he added, “Un logon ne jo baat boli, uska zakhm unhe mil gaya. Jab kisi ki laash niklegi na, tab tumhe samajh aayega. Bas karo ab. Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai. Legally unpar jo hona hoga, ho jayega, par tum ab chup ho jao (They have already suffered enough for what they have said. By the time someone loses their life, people will finally realise they went too far. Enough now. Everything has a limit. Whatever legal consequences they are supposed to face will happen, but the public outrage and relentless piling on should stop)." {{/usCountry}}

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Himanshu Jangra was working at Starvik Design. After the row intensified, founder Vivek Vishwakarma took to Instagram to share that the company has terminated him. The Maharashtra Cyber Police also registered a case against More. The National Commission for Women (NCW) further summoned More and Jangra over the controversial remarks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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