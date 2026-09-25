Mushtaq Khan funeral: Rajat Bedi, Manish Wadhwa, Sulabha Arya and others pay last respects

Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan passed away at the age of 56 on Thursday. The actor was suffering from cancer. Many of his late actor friends and colleagues from the film industry arrived at his funeral on Friday to pay their last respects.

Bollywood pays last respects to Mushtaq Khan

Rajat Bedi, Manish Wadhwa, Sulabha Arya at Mushtaq Khan's funeral.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rajat Bedi arrived at Mushtaq's funeral. Rajat and Mushtaq starred in films like Jodi No.1 (2001), Dhamkee (2005), Kaaboo (2002) and more. Chanakya actor Manish Wadhwa was also clicked at Mushtaq Khan's house for his last rites. Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi was also seen at his home.

Deep Dive What was the cause of Mushtaq Khan's death? Mushtaq Khan passed away due to lung cancer, which had relapsed before his death. How did Rajpal Yadav remember his last meeting with Mushtaq Khan? Rajpal Yadav recalled that he met Mushtaq Khan just two hours before his death, where they had a heartfelt conversation and he shook his hand. What are some of Mushtaq Khan's notable films? Mushtaq Khan appeared in over 500 films, with notable roles in 'Welcome', 'Aashiqui', and 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Other celebrities, including TV and film actor Sharad Malhotra and Shahbaz Khan, were also present. Veteran actors such as Sulabha Arya and Anang Desai also paid their last respects to Mushtaq Khan. Mushtaq and Sulabha worked together in films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Aadmi (1993), and others. Anang Desai and Mushtaq Khan shared the screen in several Hindi films spanning over three decades. Singer and actor Talat Aziz was also clicked at the late actor's funeral. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other celebrities, including TV and film actor Sharad Malhotra and Shahbaz Khan, were also present. Veteran actors such as Sulabha Arya and Anang Desai also paid their last respects to Mushtaq Khan. Mushtaq and Sulabha worked together in films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Aadmi (1993), and others. Anang Desai and Mushtaq Khan shared the screen in several Hindi films spanning over three decades. Singer and actor Talat Aziz was also clicked at the late actor's funeral. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Talat Aziz

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mushtaq's son on his death

Mushtaq Khan passed away on Thursday evening. The actor's business partner Shivam confirmed it to HT City and revealed that the actor was suffering from cancer. He said, "He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days back and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."

Mushtaq's son Mohsin spoke to Bollywood Chronicle about how his father would love to be remembered. He said, "Yeh dukh ki gadi zaroor hain, jinhone unhe pyaar diya hai, kaam ko pyaar diya hain, dukh ki jagah let's celebrate his life. Woh humare bich nahi hai, yeh sach hai. Lekin unke yaadein, unka kaam hamesha humare saath rahega (This is certainly a time of sorrow for those who loved him and his work; yet, instead of dwelling on the grief, let us celebrate his life. It is true that he is no longer among us, but his memories and his work will always remain with us)."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mohsin also shared that his father was hoping to return to work, but his health did not allow him to resume work.

About Mushtaq Khan

Mushtaq Khan's career spanned five decades. He acted in over 500 movies and gained widespread popularity for his supporting roles in films like Welcome, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Saathi, Sadak, Junoon, Gunaah, Sir, Gadar, among others.