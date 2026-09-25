Mushtaq Khan was supposed to star in Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi's next project: ‘What an actor’

The death of Mushtaq Khan has left his friends and colleagues from the film industry mourning. From Anupam Kher to Rajpal Yadav, Anees Bazmee to Sanjay Mishra, several known faces from the Hindi film industry recalled their memories with the late actor. Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi also remembered Mushtaq and shared a significant detail in his social media post.

Mushtaq was supposed to work with Hanuman Ansh director

Vishal Chaturvedi mourns Mushtaq Khan's death.

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Vishal took to Twitter (formerly X) to share Mushtaq's photo. The director expressed grief over the actor's death and also revealed that they were soon supposed to work together on a project. He wrote, "We were supposed to work together, Mushtaq ji, what an actor you were, what a legacy you left! Om Shanti."

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Rajpal Yadav met Mushtaq two hours before his death

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Thursday, Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram and shared a picture of Mushtaq, revealing that he had met the actor just two hours before his death. Expressing his grief, the actor wrote, "This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Thursday, Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram and shared a picture of Mushtaq, revealing that he had met the actor just two hours before his death. Expressing his grief, the actor wrote, "This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart." {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What were Mushtaq Khan's most notable films? Mushtaq Khan was known for his roles in films such as Welcome, Aashiqui, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others. How did Mushtaq Khan's role in Welcome become iconic? Mushtaq Khan's role in Welcome became iconic due to the memorable line 'Meri ek taang nakli hai,' which the director Anees Bazmee developed during the filming process. Why did Mushtaq Khan pass away? Mushtaq Khan passed away after battling lung cancer, which had relapsed shortly before his death, leading to his hospitalization in critical condition.

Remembering the late actor, Welcome director Anees Bazmee wrote on social media, “Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones.”

About Mushtaq Khan's death

Mushtaq passed away on Thursday. He was battling cancer and had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in critical condition. He was placed in the ICU and later passed away at the hospital. His business partner, Shivam, confirmed the news to HT City. He said, "He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days ago and he had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."

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Mushtaq Khan made his screen debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980. He was known for his character roles in several Hindi films, including Welcome, Aashiqui, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others.