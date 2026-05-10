‘My children are being brainwashed against me’: Celina Jaitly pens emotional note on Mother's Day amid divorce battle

In November last year, actor Celina Jaitly filed a case against her husband, Peter Haag, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation, and sought ₹50 crore in compensation. A few days ago, the Mumbai police registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued against Peter due to alleged non-cooperation in the investigation.

Celina Jaitly visited the grave of her late son and cleaned the gravestone.

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Amid these concerns, Celina has been open about the emotional turmoil of staying away from her two boys, Winston and Viraaj. On Mother's Day, she shared a heartbreaking note to share how she is being denied access to her own kids. She was seen visiting the grave of her late son, during her recent trip to Austria for the court hearing.

What Celina said

In the note, she began, “I have no option but to share these videos. I lost my children the day I chose to leave Austria to protect my dignity, my children, & my brother. In the early hours of the morning, with the help of neighbours, I quietly escaped what I had experienced as systematic oppression, isolation, emotional abuse, humiliation & fear. Because I filed legal proceedings in India to access the only roof above my head, my own home, purchased with my own money in 2004, & because I sought legal help for my brother detained in the Middle East, my children were blocked from speaking with me.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Despite joint custody arrangements & subsisting orders of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently denied communication with my 3 children. My children have been moved to an undisclosed location & are being brainwashed & radicalised against their own mother & her faith in Hinduism by my husband & his father. 2 weeks ago, during my divorce hearings in Austria, I stood outside my own home… broken… remembering the love, devotion, sacrifices & unconditional care with which I raised my family,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Despite joint custody arrangements & subsisting orders of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently denied communication with my 3 children. My children have been moved to an undisclosed location & are being brainwashed & radicalised against their own mother & her faith in Hinduism by my husband & his father. 2 weeks ago, during my divorce hearings in Austria, I stood outside my own home… broken… remembering the love, devotion, sacrifices & unconditional care with which I raised my family,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor continued, “Despite undertakings before the court, my children were not brought back. The only child I got to hold… was my departed angel, Shamsher. In early September, I was served divorce papers under the pretext of receiving what I believed was a gift for our 15th wedding anniversary. Thereafter, despite years of abuse I repeatedly,, sought an amicable separation, prioritizing only the welfare of our children. Those efforts were met with demands relating to my premarital assets, coercion, intimidation, & attempts to strip me of my freedom, dignity & independence.”

“All I ever asked for… was my children… & what I myself contributed to this marriage, my own hard earned money, my own assets, my own sacrifices. Everything was taken from me over 15 years of marriage. Today, I am left with a broken heart… & a place beside my departed son’s grave where I cry, pray & gather strength. This… is Mother’s Day for me. But I am the daughter of Maa Mahalalitha Ambika, Maa Kali, & Maa Durga. I now return to India to fight for my children, my dignity, truth & justice,” she concluded.

About Celina's family, her domestic violence case

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Celina got married to Peter Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2010. They have three sons – twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. One of her sons, Shamsher, died due to a heart condition.

In November 2025, she filed a case against Peter, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. She sought ₹50 crore and other sums in lieu of her loss. The case was filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri’s Court, Mumbai. Celina alleged that the abuse began soon after their wedding.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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