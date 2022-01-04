My life experiences reflect in my performances: Virendra Saxena

Veteran actor Virendra Saxena shares his secret mantra of getting all his performances right. The UPite feels that his life experiences and small-town upbringing mirrors in the characters played by him in a career spanning 37 years.

“I was raised amidst many hardships which taught me the actual life lessons. And probably, that’s what reflects in my performances. With your experiences, emotions, observations of life, your surroundings and small-town environment which you don’t get in big cities and metros you get to go deep in understanding the roles you play,” says the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Super 30 actor.

Saxena who was busy shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed in Lucknow, adds that to keep himself relevant he makes conscious efforts and by staying fit the 64-year-old can easily play roles younger to his age.

The Aashiqui and Tamas actor is happy with the kind of work he is getting. “I have also shot for a film in Udaipur which stars Raghuvir Yadav, Tushar Pandey and Deepika Singh. Then I have two very good projects — a film and an OTT series — which I may do. Now, the wish is to play my last innings well (smiles).”

Saxena says that he does not believe in doing a lot of work.

“For actors of my age as it is there is less work so I well understand that those who offer me work are the ones who really want me in their projects. Also, thankfully I am sound enough on monetary front so why stress so much! I only work when the role is really good or the pay-cheque is high. I try to balance both but at times you can’t refuse your friends so you have to say yes even if it’s less money…kyonki UP (Mathura) ka banda hoon isliye emotional ho jata hoon.”

Talking about his personal life Saxena, who is married to actor-writer Samta Sagar, says, “Her play got made into TV serial Gudiya Hamari Sab Pe Bhari where she acted as well. Then Samta’s other play Jana Tha Raushanpura is being made into a film as well as rights for another work of her’s Mini Humesha Mere Saath Rahegi have been bought too. As it is we are just two of us, so we don’t care much about money and work.”

On working with Mulk director he says, “I have very strong relations with Anubhav (Sinha, director). His very first play was with me in Aligarh and then when he came to Mumbai, he stayed with me. I am very happy with the kind of work he is doing as of now. He is like a younger brother and the way he treated me during this project was a very emotional experience for me.”