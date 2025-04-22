Naagzilla: Kartik Aaryan to play a naag in Karan Johar's next; fans calls it ‘the Ektafication of Dharma’

Karan Johar has announced a new film that's quite different from the usual Dharma crop. He will produce Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead. It will release on August 14, 2026. It is directed by Mrigadeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey franchise. Naagzilla is slated for an August 14, 2026 release.

A new naag in town

Karan shared the motion poster for the movie on Instagram. Is shows a shirtless Kartik looking at a city from a snake-infested lair. He is wearing just a pair of blue jeans and has a scaly, green snake-like skin.

The caption read, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand… Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand… Naag Panchami par 🐍 aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko (Seen too many movies about humans? Now get ready for a movie about snakes! #Naagzilla – the first scandal from Naag Lok… Coming to spread some funnn – Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand! This Naag Panchami 🐍, slithering into your nearest Sssssinemas – on 14 August 2026!)!”

Reactions from fans to Naagzilla announcement

Fans found the movie concept a little too weird and whacky. Many even got flashbacks to Ekta Kapoor's hit TV serial, Naagin. “The Ektafication of Dharma Productions. Such are the times!!” Another wrote, “@ektarkapoor ke pet pe laat (You are taking away Ekta Kapoor's employment).”

Others asked Karan to get his early 2000s groove back on and make more realistic, hopeful movies. “Noooo please… I miss your good movies era @karanjohar .. K2H2, K3G, KANK, Kapoor & Sons. Done with period drama and no sense movie,” said a fan. “ ”Is this an April Fool’s joke," asked another.

A bunch of fans also noticed how far ahead the release date actually is. “Badi jaldi bata dia shayad (Told us too soon),” said a fan. “2026 ? Too early on announce i guess.”