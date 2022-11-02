Nafisa Ali expresses her happiness on Uunchai: 'a dream come true,' shares a picture with Amitabh Bachchan. See the post

Actor Nafisa Ali took to Instagram handle to share a message for the film’s cast and crew ahead of Uunchai's release in theatres. In her post, she expressed her happiness after having worked in Uunchai. She mentioned Amitabh Bachchan in her post and called him ‘my reel life hero.’ She extended warm wishes to the entire team of the film. The film is slated to release on November 11. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor shares long thank you note with pics from Bawaal sets with Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari)

Nafisa shared two pictures with Amitabh. She held his arms. Both of them were all smiles while posing for the camera. Nafisa decked up in black and white stripes saree with a black coat. Amitabh colour coordinated with her, wore a black coat with white-black muffler and white shoes.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nafisa wrote, “It’s been a dream come true to have worked in ‘Uunchai’ -A film of friendship and adventure ! -produced by Rajshree Productions and with Sooraj Barjatya as director the cameo role I played made me so thrilled and happy, co-acting beside my reel life hero Amitabh Bachchan who is an institution of great acting excellence …that I have always admired. My blessings and good luck follow the team of Uunchai… restlessly await the release date of 11th November’22 .”

She further added, "A film by #SoorajBarjatya and @rajshrifilms in association with @mahaveer_jain_films and @boundlessmedia.in, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. Save the Date!"

Reacting to her pictures with Amitabh, one of her fans wrote, “Two legends in one frame (smiling face with heart eyes emoji).” Another fan commented, “Longing to watch it soon.” Other fan wrote, “Great to see you together with the greatest star of the century…all the best for Uunchai, may it scale the height of bumper success!!!”

Uunchai is a film based on friendship, which stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika and Neena Gupta alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh has Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the pipeline.

