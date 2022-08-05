Naga Chaitanya is bored of being linked to Samantha Ruth Prabhu after divorce: ‘I’m still attached to it’

Actor Naga Chaitanya is bored of his divorce from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation in October last year. Despite it being less than a year since they parted ways, he is still linked to Samantha. (Also read: Naga Chaitanya smiles when asked about rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot on October 7, 2017. In 2021, Samantha confirmed their divorce after much speculation. She said in a statement, “After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Chaitanya who maintained silence about their divorce for quite some time, told Pinkvilla now, “We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That's about it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We said what we have to. Beyond that, it's just people trying to fill up columns and there's nothing else. I mean I'm bored of it. I have been through three releases and I'm still attached to it,” the actor added. He previously said that both of them have moved on in their lives. He rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

Chaitanya is now only a week away from marking his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha. In the film, he will be seen as Balaraju, Aamir’s colleague in the Indian Army. Laal Singh Chadha is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Forest Gump, and will release worldwide on August 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON