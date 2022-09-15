Nagarjuna on Brahmastra's success, Naga Chaitanya's film Laal Singh Chaddha's failure: 'Wish it worked'

Actor Nagarjuna, who was recently seen in Brahmastra, has spoken about his latest film being a success. In a new interview, he also talked about his son Naga Chaitanya's Hindi debut film Laal Singh Chaddha adding that he wished it had also fared better. Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy apart from Nagarjuna. (Also Read | Nagarjuna blesses Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's child)

Laal Singh Chaddha, which released on August 11 in theatres, is the official Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Apart from Naga Chaitanya, it features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The movie performed poorly at the ticket window. Chaitanya played Balaraju 'Bala' Bodie, the best friend of Laal (Aamir) in Laal Singh Chaddha.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Nagarjuna said, "It is a bittersweet moment. I wish it (Laal Singh Chaddha) had worked good. But it happens, it is an experience. When Chai told me he was doing this Forrest Gump remake, I told him don't expect to be recognised as a star. This will show you as an actor. And Chai said, 'I want to be known as an actor also'."

On the day Brahmastra was released, Nagarjuna's wife-actor Amala also returned to the movies with her Telugu feature Oke Oka Jeevitham. He said, "She did a film after a long time. It was about time travel and it did extremely well. So, there was rejoicing at home. In my family, there are four actors and every year we have bittersweet moments. We all cheer for each other. We all have a get-together on the day of the release. Whatever happens, we have dinner and we all toast to that movie. There is a bittersweet moment every year. Now, it is coming every six months."

Brahmastra got off to a great start and has already raised over ₹225 crore in worldwide gross box office numbers in the opening weekend. The Ayan Mukerji-helmed movie arrived in cinema halls on September 9.

In the first instalment of the Brahmastra trilogy, Nagarjuna portrayed the role of an artist named Anish Shetty, who wields the Nandi Astra. Star Studios and Dharma Productions have backed the movie, which has been presented in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages by director S S Rajamouli.

