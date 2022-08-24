Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor feast on traditional South Indian thali at Brahmastra event in Chennai. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor was joined by Nagarjuna and SS Rajamouli as he arrived in Chennai to promote his upcoming film Brahmastra. The trio got a musical welcome with a large band playing dhol as they arrived at the promotional event. They posed for pictures together and also grabbed a South Indian meal before proceeding to the main event. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan’s first look as Vanarastra in Brahmastra gets leaked; fans react

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Ranbir was seen eating a South Indian meal plated on a banana leaf in a traditional way. SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna were sitting next to him. The three also posed on the stage together as they arrived at the main event. While Ranbir plays the lead role in Brahmastra, Nagarjuna plays a pivotal role of an archaeologist. SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all South languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Nagarjuna also marks his comeback to the Hindi cinema with Brahmastra after a long gap of almost two decades. The actor had previously shared that he was initially skeptical about appearing in the film. He told Bollywood Hungama earlier this year, “I was a little skeptical about doing it in the beginning but then Ayan came home and he presented it to me. I said ‘I just don’t want to do a cameo. No point now’. But when he presented it to me, the whole script, it was amazing, it was brilliant-- his vision of the script and the passion they were putting into it. By then, they had shot a bit of it. He showed me, all of that. And I said ‘yes’ instantly, I didn’t even hesitate after that."

The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also marks Ranbir's first film with his wife Alia Bhatt. The film, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9.

