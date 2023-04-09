Namashi wishes dad Mithun Chakraborty hadn't done Gunda: 'Given his stature...'

Namashi Chakraborty, the younger son of Mithun Chakraborty, is making his film debut with the romantic comedy, Bad Boy. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also features Amrin who is making her debut. During promotions for the upcoming feature, Namashi spoke about his father's career and longevity. He also shared that his father should not have done the cult classic Gunda (1998). Calling it notorious and infamous, he felt given his father's stature, his father Mithun should have passed on the Kanti Shah film as many of the newer generation mostly associate him with that film. (Also read: Mithun Chakraborty says he has always been 'disrespected' for his skin colour: 'I used to cry myself to sleep')

Namashi Chakraborty is making his film debut later this month with the rom-com Bad Boy.

Gunda, which was released on September 6, 1998, also starred Mukesh Rishi, Shakti Kapoor, Harish Patel, Mohan Joshi and Deepak Shirke. The film was removed from theatres by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after complaints from viewers, mainly college girls. Gunda, which was given an `A' certificate had been pulled up by the CBFC for the language and obscenity used in several objectionable scenes. But over time, the movie and its characters have obtained cult status amongst Bollywood fans.

In an interview with ETimes, Namashi had stated that even though he likes the film, he didn't think his father should have been a part of the film. He said, "I think Gunda is a film which is so infamous. It is so notorious for its interesting content. Today’s generation and a lot of people think my dad is only capable of doing films like that. It became too infamous, so bad, it’s good. I mean I love the film, it’s hilarious but given his stature, he shouldn’t have done that film."

Veteran actor Mithun started off his career with a National Film Award-winning performance in his first Bollywood film Mrigayaa in 1976. He later got mainstream acclaim and fame with his turn in the 1982 film Disco Dancer which showed off his dancing skills as well.

Bad Boy also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. Produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, the romantic comedy will be released theatrically on April 28, 2023. Namashi's brothers Mimoh and Ushmey Chakraborty also joined the film industry. Their mother is Yogeeta Bali who worked in films during the 70s and 80s.

