Namit Das: I am not a cynic; I am very big about celebrating Valentine’s Day

While the concept of Valentine’s Day can be very polarising, actor Namit Das is a hardcore romantic at heart and hence does not mind having one day dedicated to celebrate love. Like other couples, he too, looking forward to celebrating the special day with his wife, actor Shruti Vyas.

“We are very big about celebrating Valentine’s Day, at least I am. I am not a cynic. There are some people who feel and say things that love is to be celebrated every day, so why have one day to celebrate love? I don’t have that thought. Yes, we need to love everyday but we need a reminder one day when we can tell our loved one that we love them and we celebrate them. If there is a day for it, I am ready to celebrate it,” shares Das.

Vyas on the other hand admits that she is not a romantic like her husband though she thanks V-Day for another reason. “I only remember Valentine’s Day because it comes a day before our wedding date, February 15. And so, I never forget my anniversary. You see I am very bad with dates,” she laughs, adding, that there have been many a fight because of this.

“Ek baar main bhooli thi uske baad se I made sure I never forget. So every year I thank Valentine’s Day because I remember my marriage anniversary,” Vyas quips.

The couple has been together for 12 years now and will be completing six years of their marriage this year. Vyas says over the years, the definition of love has kept on changing.

“That is required for the evolution of a relationship. Our definition of love changed with time and now we are at this stage where we express to each other how we like to take care of each other. We connect on music very well. These small things keep us together. Nurturing and being caring are key factors for us. We make sure we have fun and it should never feel like it is some work,” she shares.

Elaborating on how love becomes stronger with time, Das, 36, explains, “I think what has changed is the fact that earlier it was I love you but now I know that when I say I love you , it is not in the words that the love exists but in the doing. When you do things for each other and you have to do things with ease, grace and glory… you don’t have to do it because you have to do it, the moment it becomes a have to experience, the purpose is totally lost.”