Namrata Shirodkar is a proud mom as son Gautam aces class 10 exams. See pic

Namrata Shirodkar on Thursday took to Instagram to share a long post on her son Gautam clearing class 10 exams. Sharing his photo, Namrata wrote how proud she’s of her son. Namrata and actor Mahesh Babu have been married for around 17 years, together they have two kids-- Gautam and Sitara. Also Read: Namrata Shirodkar watches 4 am show of husband Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, watch

“He’s done it... on his own!! His grade 10 results are out and he’s aced all his subjects! I’m so so happy and proud of you, my little baby boy. Another new phase.. another new challenge awaits you .. but you will be ready just like you did now!! You will soar higher and higher only to fly and glide smoothly into what we call the reality of life! We are always with you but now you take charge of your path.. and I only want to bless you and make sure you're the king of your destiny. Keep making us proud. We love you GG (sic),” her post reads.

Namrata Shirodkar shares her son picture.

Namrata has always been vocal about how appreciative she is of her children. Not long ago, she praised Gautam’s swimming talent in an Instagram post. Sharing a glimpse of Gautam’s swimming video from their home pool, Namrata wrote that he has adapted to the sport organically.

“Swimming professionally since 2018, Gautam has comfortably achieved his position amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers In Telangana State Swimming for his age group. He has adapted to the sport organically, thoroughly enjoying the hard work, channeling the mentioned technique into speed and precision,” Namrata wrote.

“He performs all the four - Butterfly Backstroke, Breaststroke & Freestyle with ease and grace. His favourite being endurance freestyle where he swam a continuous 5kms within 3hours,” she added.

Gautam had made his acting debut as the younger version of Mahesh Babu in Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine.

