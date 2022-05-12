Namrata Shirodkar watches 4 am show of husband Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, watch

Actor Namrata Shirodkar on Thursday watched the 4 am show of her husband Mahesh Babu’s new film Sarkaru Vaari Paata at a theatre in Hyderabad. Namrata was accompanied by some of her family members for the show and their pictures have surfaced on social media. Also read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu’s film checks all the boxes of a commercial entertainer

Namrata was spotted in a white kurta at a movie theatre. Directed by Parasuram, the film features Mahesh Babu in the role of a loan agent and co-stars Keerthy Suresh.

Namrata, along with husband Mahesh and her kids, returned from their holiday in Paris earlier this week. Over the course of last week, Namrata shared several pictures from their holiday. In one of her posts, she shared a picture with a family friend they met in Paris. She captioned the post: “Coffee, croissants and cakes!! No trip is ever complete without Mlou! Friends for life (sic).”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata had a wide release on Thursday with shows as early as 4 am across southern states. Fans celebrated the release of the film in a big way.

Mahesh Babu will now commence work on his next project with filmmaker Trivikram. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the female lead in the film.

Mahesh also awaits the release of upcoming trilingual film Major, which he has co-produced with Sony Pictures India. The film is based on the life of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was the hero of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Besides playing the lead role, Adivi Sesh has also written the film and he called Major his pet project at the trailer launch.

