Namrata Shirodkar shares unseen pics of a stunning Madhuri Dixit on her 59th birthday; wishes her love and happiness
Madhuri Dixit turned 59 on May 15 and wishes poured in for the Bollywood actor, including from Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shirodkar.
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit turned 59 on May 15, and wishes poured in from her friends in the film industry. Former model and actor Namrata Shirodkar, was among those who not only wished her love on her birthday but also posted unseen pictures. Namrata’s sister, actor Shilpa Shirodkar, also went down memory lane.
Shirodkar sisters birthday wish for Madhuri Dixit
Namrata took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to post a collage of old photos from an Indian Television Academy Awards function held in Mumbai years ago. One picture shows Namrata and Madhuri chatting away as Raveena Tandon looks on, while another shows them enjoying the show.
Namrata is dressed in a dark dress with her hair in curls. Madhuri is dressed in an orange kurta suit, while Raveena is seen in a pale yellow one. “Happiest birthday MD! (red heart emoji) Wishing you a beautiful year ahead filled with happiness, love and good health (hug emoji) @madhuridixitnene,” she wrote, posting the pictures.{{/usCountry}}
Namrata is dressed in a dark dress with her hair in curls. Madhuri is dressed in an orange kurta suit, while Raveena is seen in a pale yellow one. “Happiest birthday MD! (red heart emoji) Wishing you a beautiful year ahead filled with happiness, love and good health (hug emoji) @madhuridixitnene,” she wrote, posting the pictures.{{/usCountry}}
Shilpa also posted an old picture with Madhuri on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Wishing you a super super birthday my dearest MD (red heart emoji). Love you too much (hug emoji) @madhuridixitnene.” She had posted the picture earlier this month on her Feed, writing, “Back in 90’s for a live show in Indore! #GoodOldDays (angel and heart emojis) #ShilpaShirodkar.”{{/usCountry}}
Shilpa also posted an old picture with Madhuri on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Wishing you a super super birthday my dearest MD (red heart emoji). Love you too much (hug emoji) @madhuridixitnene.” She had posted the picture earlier this month on her Feed, writing, “Back in 90’s for a live show in Indore! #GoodOldDays (angel and heart emojis) #ShilpaShirodkar.”{{/usCountry}}
Wishes pour in for Madhuri Dixit on her 59th birthday
Madhuri also received birthday wishes from numerous others, including fans, production houses and friends from Bollywood. Wishing the actor on her birthday, Sonali Bendre wrote, “Happy Birthday @madhuridixitnene (heart emoji). Wishing you all the happiness & have a great day! Lots of love (hug emoji).”
Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happyy Birthday to MD ji! Wishing you endless happiness, good health, success & all the love in the world.” Triptii Dimri gushed, “Grace in every sense of the word. Happy Birthday @madhuridixitnene Ma'am. Truly one of the kindest souls I've ever met.” Sonam Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gajraj Rao, Kajol, Sophie Choudry, and several others also wished her on the special day.
Upcoming work
Madhuri last starred in the 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the 2025 JioHotstar web series Mrs Deshpande. She played a serial killer in the latter.
She will soon star in the Netflix film Maa Behen with Triptii, Ravi Kishan and Dharna Durga. Directed by Suresh Triveni, it will be released on June 4. The promotional material hints at the story of a woman who must cover up a crime after discovering a dead body in her kitchen.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.