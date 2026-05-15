Namrata Shirodkar shares unseen pics of a stunning Madhuri Dixit on her 59th birthday; wishes her love and happiness

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit turned 59 on May 15, and wishes poured in from her friends in the film industry. Former model and actor Namrata Shirodkar, was among those who not only wished her love on her birthday but also posted unseen pictures. Namrata’s sister, actor Shilpa Shirodkar, also went down memory lane.

Shirodkar sisters birthday wish for Madhuri Dixit

Namrata Shirodkar posted memories with Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon.

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Namrata took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to post a collage of old photos from an Indian Television Academy Awards function held in Mumbai years ago. One picture shows Namrata and Madhuri chatting away as Raveena Tandon looks on, while another shows them enjoying the show.

Namrata Shirodkar's birthday wishes for Madhuri Dixit on her 59th birthday.

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{{^usCountry}} Namrata is dressed in a dark dress with her hair in curls. Madhuri is dressed in an orange kurta suit, while Raveena is seen in a pale yellow one. “Happiest birthday MD! (red heart emoji) Wishing you a beautiful year ahead filled with happiness, love and good health (hug emoji) @madhuridixitnene,” she wrote, posting the pictures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Namrata is dressed in a dark dress with her hair in curls. Madhuri is dressed in an orange kurta suit, while Raveena is seen in a pale yellow one. “Happiest birthday MD! (red heart emoji) Wishing you a beautiful year ahead filled with happiness, love and good health (hug emoji) @madhuridixitnene,” she wrote, posting the pictures. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shilpa also posted an old picture with Madhuri on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Wishing you a super super birthday my dearest MD (red heart emoji). Love you too much (hug emoji) @madhuridixitnene.” She had posted the picture earlier this month on her Feed, writing, “Back in 90’s for a live show in Indore! #GoodOldDays (angel and heart emojis) #ShilpaShirodkar.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shilpa also posted an old picture with Madhuri on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Wishing you a super super birthday my dearest MD (red heart emoji). Love you too much (hug emoji) @madhuridixitnene.” She had posted the picture earlier this month on her Feed, writing, “Back in 90’s for a live show in Indore! #GoodOldDays (angel and heart emojis) #ShilpaShirodkar.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shilpa Shirodkar's birthday wishes for Madhuri Dixit.

Wishes pour in for Madhuri Dixit on her 59th birthday

Madhuri also received birthday wishes from numerous others, including fans, production houses and friends from Bollywood. Wishing the actor on her birthday, Sonali Bendre wrote, “Happy Birthday @madhuridixitnene (heart emoji). Wishing you all the happiness & have a great day! Lots of love (hug emoji).”

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Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happyy Birthday to MD ji! Wishing you endless happiness, good health, success & all the love in the world.” Triptii Dimri gushed, “Grace in every sense of the word. Happy Birthday @madhuridixitnene Ma'am. Truly one of the kindest souls I've ever met.” Sonam Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gajraj Rao, Kajol, Sophie Choudry, and several others also wished her on the special day.

Upcoming work

Madhuri last starred in the 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the 2025 JioHotstar web series Mrs Deshpande. She played a serial killer in the latter.

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She will soon star in the Netflix film Maa Behen with Triptii, Ravi Kishan and Dharna Durga. Directed by Suresh Triveni, it will be released on June 4. The promotional material hints at the story of a woman who must cover up a crime after discovering a dead body in her kitchen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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