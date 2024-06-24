Nana Patekar says Anil Kapoor got him dropped from Parinda out of insecurity: He said ‘Main Nana ko kyun star banau?’

Nana on why he was dropped

“I was initially going to do Jackie's role. Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) was supposed to play Anna (the part eventually played by Nana). Then Naseer backed out. Anil and I did a lot of rehearsals. I prepared for six months. I recently asked Anil, ‘You asked Vinod to drop me from the film?’ He said, ‘I thought Nana ko kyu star banau main (why should I make Nana the star)? It was obvious that you’d become a star had you played Jackie's part.' I told him, ‘Didn’t I tell you that whatever role you give me, I'd become the star anyway. Nobody would look at you,'” Nana said.

Nana on why he agreed to play Anna

“All's well between Anil and me these days. But at that time, he was a star. He asked Vinod to drop me from the film and he did. I also walked out. Three-four months later, Vinod came to me. He asked me if I'd play Anna. I first felt angry, then I agreed. He then said he'd pay me whatever my market rate is. I said obviously, that you will, you're not doing me a favour. I just said I'll rewrite my part,” Nana added. He said that he's had other issues with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and whenever he meets him, he hopes it's the last time.

Parinda also starred Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. Nana never worked with Vidhu Vinod Chopra again, but went on to direct Anil Kapoor in his 1994 romantic musical 1942: A Love Story. Nana and Anil reunited to play partners in crime in Anees Bazmee's Welcome franchise in 2007 and 2015 respectively. Nana will next star in Anil Sharma's Journey and Prakash Jha's web series, Laal Batti.