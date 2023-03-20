Nandita Das pens heartfelt note post Zwigato release, says 'Every verdict counts, and each to their own'

Nandita Das's directorial feature Zwigato released last Friday. The film which stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami has received positive reviews from the audience. In the film, Kapil plays a food delivery agent, who takes up this new job after losing his position as floor incharge at a factory. Writer-director Nandita Das took to Instagram on Monday to share a note of gratitude towards the audience for watching the film and sharing their diverse reactions. (Also read: Kapil Sharma recalls he took odd jobs for pocket money; worked at STD booth and in a garment factory)

Kapil Sharma with Sahana Goswami and Nandita Das during the promotions of Zwigato. (PTI)(PTI)

On Instagram, Nandita posted a picture of herself on a balcony and expressed her gratitude in the detailed caption. She began, "This weekend was quite a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Zwigato released last Friday and the outpouring of personal messages and social media feedback has not stopped since. But it’s not been about just ‘liking’ the film. It has made people reflect and pricked their conscience to do something about what we tend to ignore. But one can never please all. So there are also people who found it “too real”, “too heavy” or “not too dramatic”. Every verdict counts and each to their own!"

The writer-director, who has also made critically applauded films like Firaaq and Manto, further said that she was moved to note that the film has encouraged a conversation and credited the performances of Kapil and Shahana. She said, "But what was moving was to hear the reflective responses - a 12-year-old’s poignant questions; an 80-year-old who felt it is never too late to change; conversations lingering, even after the lights came on in theatres…and more. So many shared that they had begun tipping and rating far more generously than they ever did. It's clear that the film has triggered something deeper. Slowly it is going beyond the excitement of Kapil's new avatar, the intriguing combination of him and me - two people from seemingly different worlds, Shahana's brilliant performance, Applause's first film release or my third directorial venture. While all of these are causes for much celebration, what stands out is the immersive experience that is making people dive inwards and their need to share it generously. As long as I see this gentle stir, I am happy. A big thank you (red heart emoticon)."

Zwigato had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, and then its Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The movie was also screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The film collected a net of ₹1.05 crore after two days of its release.

The review of the film by Hindustan Times praised Kapil's performance as a food delivery guy. It read: “Sharma, as Manas, is as earnest and convincing as it gets. It’s a chameleon-like transformation in terms of his body language, demeanour and especially his dialogue delivery without any of his usual Punjabi touch. Full marks to Sharma for getting that right."

