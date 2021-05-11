Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nargis Fakhri’s boyfriend Justin Santos whips up delicious meal for her before movie date, fans call them ‘goals’
Nargis Fakhri’s boyfriend Justin Santos whips up delicious meal for her before movie date, fans call them ‘goals’

Nargis Fakhri shared a video of her boyfriend Justin Santos cooking for her before they watched Mystic River together. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Nargis Fakhri’s boyfriend Justin Santos is a chef by profession.

Actor Nargis Fakhri and her boyfriend, chef Justin Santos, seem to have struck the ideal balance in their relationship - while he loves to experiment in the kitchen, she is happy to eat it all up. She posted a video from one of their date nights on Instagram.

In the video, Justin could be seen cooking, while Nargis had a satisfied expression on her face. She also gave a glimpse of the film they were watching - Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River.

“When he loves to cook & you love to eat. @justin_the_kitchen #cookforme #food #cooking #chef #justinthekitchen #yummy #imhungry #feedme #couplegoals #mymancooks #goodfood,” she captioned her Instagram post.

One fan called them ‘goals’, while many dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post. Another wanted to know if she has quit Bollywood forever. “Narghis ji aap humesha ke liye India chod di na (you have left India forever, haven’t you),” the fan asked, adding crying emojis.

Earlier this year, Nargis shared a picture with Justin to wish him on Valentine’s Day. “So far you been ight. So Happy Valentine’s Day boo thang. @jsantos1923… Tonight we’re on a virtual date #boothang #vday #loveisachoice #live #love #laugh #youreagoodone #happy #annoying #lol #haha,” she wrote.

Last year, in an Instagram post, Justin gushed about Nargis and called her the ‘perfect woman’, who was not only beautiful but also had a great sense of humour. “Look at this perfect woman right here. How did I get so lucky? On top of her being drop dead gorgeous would you believe me if I told you her jokes were hilarious too? #Unicorn #BlueSteel,” he wrote, sharing pictures with her on a yacht.

Nargis made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with Rockstar and starred in films such as Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero and Azhar. She was last seen in the Netflix film Torbaaz, which released last year.

