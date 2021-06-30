Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Naseeruddin Shah hospitalised for pneumonia, manager says he's responding well
Naseeruddin Shah hospitalised for pneumonia, manager says he's responding well

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised for pneumonia after a patch was found in his lungs.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to hospital.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised for pneumonia. He is 'responding well' to treatment, his manager has said.

Naseeruddin Shah has been under medical supervision for two days. It was necessary for him to be immediately hospitalised after a patch was found in his lungs. His wife Ratna Pathak Shah and his children are with him.

A leading daily quoted his manager as saying, "He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment."

Last year, Naseer's son Vivaan Shah was forced to dismiss rumours of his father's ill health. Vivaan wrote in a tweet on April 30, 2020, “All well everyone! Baba’s just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He’s keeping well. Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It’s a devastating loss for all of us.”

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah dismisses insider-outsider debate, movie mafia narrative: ‘No one interested in opinions of some half educated starlet’

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most decorated actors of his generation, having been bestowed with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. In 2020, he was seen in two streaming releases -- Mee Raqsam, and Bandish Bandits. Earlier this year, he was seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

The 70-year-old has appeared on the stage, in commercial films, has been at the forefront of the parallel film movement, and has also featured in streaming projects.

naseeruddin shah ratna pathak shah

