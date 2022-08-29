Natasa Stankovic is ‘proud’ of husband Hardik Pandya's performance during Sunday match: 'You are my star'

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic celebrated his victory on Instagram. On Sunday, Hardik played impressively, as he scalped three wickets for 25 in his four overs and finished the match with a six, having scored 33 invaluable unbeaten runs off 17 balls. In her Instagram Stories, Natasa lauded Hardik's performance during the match. Also Read: Hardik Pandya shares appreciation post for wife Natasa Stankovic, drops pics from their Greece vacation

In her first Instagram Story, Natasa shared a photo of Hardik's scores and wrote, “You are my star.” In another one she wrote ‘Proud’ as she shared a photo of Hardik, holding his bat high after the win. She also shared Hardik’s ‘Man of the match’ graphic and a photo of him from the match. Natasa also shared a video from the match where the commentator was lauding Hardik for hitting a six. The commentator called Hardik ‘all rounder Pandya and the most valuable player Pandya', in the video.

Natasa Stankovic on Hardik Pandya's victory.

Chasing a target of 148, Hardik hit three boundaries and a six in the last two overs to take India home with two balls to spare. His stellar performance has won everyone's hearts. Many celebrities like Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others celebrated India's victory on social media.

Hardik and Natasa met at a nightclub, years before tying the knot. In January 2020, he proposed to Natasa as they were celebrating New Year's eve on a cruise. Just a few months after announcing their engagement, in May 2020, Hardik dropped pictures with Natasa and announced her pregnancy. In July 2020 they welcomed their son Agastya. The couple recently went on a trip to Greece and shared several photos from there on Instagram. Hardik also met Natasa's parents and posed for photos with them.

