Natasa Stankovic prompts Agastya to call Hardik Pandya 'dada' during India vs SL but his attention seems to be elsewhere

Natasa Stankovic, her son Agastya and her family were seen cheering for her cricketer husband Hardik Pandya as he and Team India played against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The actor took to Instagram Stories, and shared clips and photos of her family sitting together to watch the match. In one of the clips, Natasa was also heard asking Agastya to say 'dada' as she pointed Hardik out on the screen.

In the clip, Agastya was seen with a book in his hand while the match played on an iPad placed in front of him. Hardik Pandya was bowling to a Sri Lankan batsman on the other end while Natasa Stankovic asked Agastya to call out for his father. At first, Agastya appeared disinterested, busy playing with his book but eventually called out for Hardik.

Natasa Stankovic asks Agastya to call out for 'dada' Hardik Pandya.

The Indian cricket team is in Colombo, where they are playing Sri Lanka in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. On Sunday, India won the first ODI by 7 wickets.

Natasa seems to have opted out from accompanying the cricketer for the series. In the past few months, Natasa and Agastya have accompanied Hardik for a few series. These include India's home series against England and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Over the past few days, Natasa has been sharing pictures with her side of the family from an undisclosed location. In a few pictures, Natasa was seen introducing Agastya to farm animals. She also shared a picture in which she was seen petting a bird while Agastya sat in her lap.

Natasa and Agastya got engaged on January 1 last year. They welcomed Agastya on July 30. Hardik shared a picture of himself holding his son’s hand and wrote, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”