Natasa Stankovic shares a perfect family time pic with Hardik Pandya, son Agastya

Natasa Stankovic and and Hardik Pandya shared a cute picture of their family time with their little son, Agastya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya welcomed their son in July last year.

Actor Natasa Stankovic on Tuesday shared a cute family time picture with her baby boy Agastya and partner Hardik Pandya. The picture was originally shared by Hardik.

The selfie shows Natasa lying on a bed, with baby Agastya playing with the bedsheet. A happy Hardik takes the selfie.

Both Natasa and Hardik routinely share pictures with their young son. Just a few days back, Hardik had shared pictures of Agastya's first day out in the pool. He had written: "Too cool for the pool My boy’s clearly a water baby." Similarly, Hardik had shared another picture from Agastya first flight and had written: "My boy’s first flight."

Natasa and Hardik with their son, Agastya.

In July last year, Natasa and Hardik had welcomed Agastya. Sharing a picture of him holding the hand of his newborn son, Hardik had written: "We are blessed with our baby boy."

Also read: Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here

It was just a few months back in May that they had announced that they were expecting a baby together. Natasa had written: “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.”

In January 2020, the couple had surprised all by announcing their engagement.

