Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Natasa Stankovic takes Agastya for a swim in a pool, Hardik Pandya shares father-son moments. See pics
bollywood

Natasa Stankovic takes Agastya for a swim in a pool, Hardik Pandya shares father-son moments. See pics

Actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya have shared new pictures with their son, Agastya. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya with son, Agastya.

Actor Natasa Stankovic shared a picture with son Agastya as they went for a swim. Her partner, cricketer Hardik Pandya, also posted pictures with Agastya.

Sharing a picture, Natasa dropped a blue heart emoji. The picture showed Agastya with a rubber duck while Natasa and Hardik's sister-in-law, Pankhuri Sharma stood next to him. Hardik, his brother Krunal, and Pankhuri reacted to the picture and dropped few emojis.

Hardik also shared pictures with Agastya. Two of them showed them relaxing in a hammock, with Agastya lying on his father. Another one had Hardik holding his son in his arms and gazing at the sea.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Twinkle shares adorable caricature as Akshay tests negative for Covid-19

Ananya misses besties Suhana, Shanaya as Kolkata Knight Riders mark first win

Kajol's daughter Nysa dances to her hit songs at school event. Watch

Restaurateurs fear the collapse of hospitality industry

Krunal too posted pictures with Agastya. He wrote: "Guess whose team he’s in when we have to laugh at Daddy Pandya @hardikpandya93."

Hardik has posted quite a few pictures with his son lately. Sharing one from Chennai, he wrote: "The laughter I need before the game!" Sharing another one, he wrote: "Our tiny miracle." As Agastya completed eight months on March 30, he wrote: "Our Agastya turns 8 months. Time flies with him big boy."

Last month, Natasa had shared a video of Hardik, Agastya and her, taking up the Don't Rush challenge. While Natasa was seen doing it the right way, Hardik went off track.

On January 1, 2020, the couple announced their engagement. Sharing pictures, Hardik had written: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." In July that year, Agastya was born.

Also read: When unimpressed Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar sing at Indian Idol audition. ​Watch video

Speaking about their engagement, he had told www.crickettimes com, "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
natasa stankovic hardik pandya natasa stankovic son

Related Stories

bollywood

Natasa Stankovic is busy in baby talks with Agastya, Hardik Pandya calls him 'tiny miracle'

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 04:48 PM IST
bollywood

Natasa Stankovic is asking fans to caption this pool party pic with Hardik Pandya and son Agastya, any fun ideas?

PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 09:57 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP