Natasa Stankovic wishes Hardik Pandya on birthday with family pics, videos with son; he reacts. Watch

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram and shared a clip for cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya's birthday. Hardik turned 29 on Tuesday. The model-actor penned a heartfelt message with a video of his happy moments with loved ones. In the video, Hardik can be seen playing with their son Agastya inside a swimming pool and at a playground. The clip gave many glimpses of Natasha enjoying her vacation with Hardik. He can also be seen posing with his wife with a birthday cake on a table.( Also read: Inside Rhea Kapoor's party for 'best friend’ Karan Boolani's birthday: 'With everyday I love you more')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the clip, Natasa Stankovic wrote for Hardik, “Happy bday to my soulmate (red heart).you make us all proud. keep shining bright my star forever by your side (heart emoji) @hardikpandya93 we love you.” In the short video shared on Instagram Reels, both of them also posed for selfie with their son on a flight. Natasha also added a selfie with Hardik from a recent IPL tournament. In the video, the couple also danced and hugged in front of a swimming pool. The clip also featured Hardik's brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hardik replied to her birthday post, “Love you baby” (red heart). Pankhuri Sharma Pandya, wife of Krunal Pandya dropped heart emojis on the post. One of her fans commented, “Love you Natasha, you always have such a positive vibe, whenever I open any reel or post of yours, I just keep scrolling, you spread so much happiness and the way you share such cute posts, you really make the world a better place.” Another fan wrote, “Happy birthday champion.” Many fans dropped heart emojis with lovely wishes for Hardik on his birthday.

Natasa Stankovic made her acting debut with Satyagraha. Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020. The couple welcomed their son Agastya on July 30 in 2020. Announcing his arrival, Hardik had shared a picture with him and said, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON