Inside Rhea Kapoor's party for 'best friend’ Karan Boolani's birthday: 'With everyday I love you more'

Film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a clip from her husband, director-producer Karan Boolani's 40th birthday on Thursday. She penned a heartfelt message for him on his special day. In the video, Karan can be seen celebrating with Rhea and their friends. He can seen blowing off candles on a birthday cake. Rhea is also seen giving him a kiss on the cheek and hug in the video. ( Also read: Kunal Kemmu wishes his 'forever sunshine and princess' Soha Ali Khan on her birthday with cute throwback pics. See post)

Karan's birthday video also gave a glimpse of the guests sitting at a table decorated with candles and flower. Karan wore a white T-shirt and white pants and Rhea wore crop top with shirt and a pair of pants. Sharing the clip, Rhea Kapoor wrote for Karan, “Happy birthday my best friend, doggy daddy, lover, sounding board and growing up partner. With everyday you become more nurturing, kind, loving and mental and with everyday I love you more.”

Actor Amrita Arora commented on Rhea's video, “Happy birthday, Karan.” One of her fans commented, “He looks just like uncle @vboolani,” referring to Vijay Boolani. Another fan wrote, “Uff Rhea mam is killing it.” A fan also commented, “Happy birthday dear Karan, have a wonderful one.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the video.

Rhea Kapoor is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, and sister of Sonam Kapoor. She married to Karan Boolani on August 14, 2021 in Mumbai. The two have known each other for 12 years and began dating during the making of the film Aisha.

After her marriage with Karan, Rhea had shared a post on Instagram and written, “2 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. "

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON