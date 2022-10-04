Kunal Kemmu wishes his 'forever sunshine and princess' Soha Ali Khan on her birthday with cute throwback pics. See post

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures to wish his actor-wife Soha Ali Khan, who turned 44 on Tuesday. He shared many solo pictures of his wife while sitting on a chair and resting on a bed as well as a few funny throwback pics of the two of them. The couple got married in 2015 and have a daughter together. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya shares handwritten note for her birthday, Kareena Kapoor posts unseen pics to wish her)

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen kissing each other while posing for the camera. In another picture, Soha is dressed up as Anarkali and Kunal as Salim from Mughal-e-Azam as she holds a bunch of grapes in her hands. Kunal even posted a selfie with her with sunlight in the background.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kunal wrote for Soha Ali Khan, “To my forever muse. Funny sleeper. Someone I drive nuts. Someone I am nuts about. My partner in everything I love to do even when it might not be something that she loves..ok I got carried away. Only in things that she loves. After all she is a princess. My princess and we can be royals or dress up like them at least. Happy birthday my love my forever sunshine.”

Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, “Awww.LOVELY.. Expressed beautifully.. Happy birthday @sakpataudi.” One of Kunal's fans wrote, “Both of you look great together.” Another fan commented, “Cutest message.” Many of his fans extended birthday wishes for Soha and dropped heart emojis.

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore. She is the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. She married Kunal Kemmu in 2015. The couple had their first child, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017.

Soha can be currently seen in Prime Video’s Hush Hush which also stars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka, alongside Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna.

